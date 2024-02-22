Zendaya Says Boyfriend Tom Holland Has "Beautiful Charisma" That "Worked For Me"

Zendaya and Tom Holland are a couple the world simply can't get enough of. Rumors swirled about the pair since meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, although their relationship was only publicly confirmed in 2021.

Since then, they've proven to be the cutest Hollywood couple out there.

Case in point: Zendaya taking time out of a press interview for Dune: Part Two to gush about her man. Speaking to BuzzFeed while she played with puppies, Zendaya was asked which of her fellow cast members has the most "rizz." (In case you're like me and old enough to remember when low-rise jeans were popular the first time, "rizz" is short for charisma.)

"Everybody's kind of got their own," Zendaya mused, "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally—worked for me—is Mr. Tom Holland." (Mr. Tom Holland!)

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell," Zendaya continued. "But he's great at talking to people and getting to know people and you see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that."

To round it all off, "He's got that natural gift."

Zendaya and Tom Holland grinning at the premiere of 'Spiderman: No Way Home' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holland wouldn't agree, and actually didn't, back when he spoke to BuzzFeed in June 2023.

"I have no rizz whatsoever," he admitted, "I have limited rizz."

He then referred to his romance with Zendaya, and joked, "I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game, probably making a movie with each other. It definitely helps when the characters you're playing are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That's kind of where my rizz is at."

It definitely worked, as despite the pair mainly avoiding the spotlight, they manage to always support one another.

Just yesterday, Holland shared the trailer for his girlfriend's upcoming film, Challengers, and captioned it, "You ain't ready for this one!" and tagged her.