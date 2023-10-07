We Thought Zendaya and Tom Holland Couldn’t Get Any More Adorable as a Couple—and Then They Went on a Date to an Animal Rescue Center

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We had definitely reached the point where we were of the mind that Zendaya and Tom Holland could really get no cuter as a couple—but we were (happily) proven wrong. Just when we thought we’d seen it all (or at least all we’d ever get see publicly between the fiercely private couple)—the looks of love when seen out together, their dates to events like Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour (twice!) and basketball games, so on and so forth—we were pleasantly surprised when the twosome posted photos of themselves at maybe the most wholesome date we’ve ever heard of: cuddling rescue puppies together at a U.K. animal shelter. (Are we fawning and gushing a little? Proudly! This couple is A+.)

Anyway, gushfest over and back to the news: both Zendaya and Holland took to their respective social media to post clips of themselves cuddling puppies at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London on Thursday. Holland’s carousel included “a closeup of several sweetly sleeping puppies, and another of himself posed in a blue and white hazmat suit,” People reports. He also included a final photo of Zendaya snuggling a puppy.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Zendaya also shared videos on her Instagram Story of a tiny puppy resting in her arms. “@Battersea puppy heaven,” she wrote on her story. Alongside another photo, she wrote “Like…are you kidding me?” as a sleeping puppy lay in her arms. She then posted another clip of her petting a puppy, writing, “Got the lil legs going lol. Noons gonna be so mad when he smells me @battersea,” referring to her dog, Noons, who even has his own Instagram account.

Battersea shared the couple’s posts to their Instagram story, writing “Thanks for visiting us and supporting rescue @zendaya.” Then, to Holland, “They loved you! Thank you for visiting @tomholland2013.”

(Image credit: Instagram)

“Tom and Zendaya visited Battersea to find out more about the work we do to support rescue dogs and cats and to meet some of the animals currently in our care,” a spokesperson said in a statement to People. “It was lovely to welcome them to Battersea.” The animal rescue center has been in operation since 1860, and Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth was a patron for 60 years, after taking on the role in May 1956.

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s a rare glimpse into the private couple’s love story. Zendaya, speaking to Elle earlier this year, said of her relationship “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

RE: control over what she chooses to share—we are very thankful that it involved puppies.