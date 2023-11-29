Tracee Ellis Ross Clearly Enjoyed Herself in Brandon Maxwell at ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Premiere in L.A.

Tracee Ellis Ross was a vision at last night’s L.A. premiere of her new film, Candy Cane Lane, at the Regency Village Theater. In the holiday comedy, Ross stars alongside Eddie Murphy, whose character is bound and determined to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. (It’s out on Prime Video on Friday.)

For the premiere, Ross wore a look from Brandon Maxwell’s Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection; while stunning on her while standing still, it’s when she is in motion that it really comes to life.

On the red carpet, Murphy sung Ross’ praises, telling Access “I think she’s a wonderful actress and I think she’s a great comedian. I want to do something else with her. We had really good screen chemistry and on set we worked really well together.”

In a separate interview , Ross agreed, saying that she and Murphy hit it off on day one. “The first day of work, he said, ‘Hello,’ and he said my full name, ‘Tracee Ellis Ross.’ And that was it.”

Though Ross was convinced she had never met Murphy prior to filming Candy Cane Lane, he disputed that, telling People that he met her when she was a teenager: “I was in your house once,” he said. “Your mother had a party at the house,” referring to Ross’ mother, legendary entertainer Diana Ross.

Ross’ look is part of a collection that debuted in September at New York Fashion Week, which Maxwell described as one where “I drape the clothes on the body,” according to WWD . “I don’t come from a place of specific inspiration each season, but it’s very much about what I’m going through in my life, and I work through it with the clothes. I think in the end, the thing I wanted to say is that it’s this push-pull between freedom and restraint, consideration and disregard, and destruction and creativity. That’s evident in the clothing.”

Of the elongated and draped fluid silhouettes, “I think there’s a very personal sensuality to it,” he said. He continued, “I think, ultimately, I want to make clothes that people wear in their lives and make their own moments in.

Ross certainly got that memo.