Is Travis Kelce Good With Kids? Just Ask His Mom

If there was ever any doubt that Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce would be good with kids, his loving mother Donna Delce is here to put those doubts to rest.



In an exclusive interview with People, the proud mom opened up about the Kansas City Chief's relationship with his three nieces—Bennett, 10 months, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 4.



"Uncle Travis is a very animated person around the girls," the Kelce matriarch told the publication. "He talks to them, gives them quality undivided attention, and plays with them on their level with humor and amazing excitement."



Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, is the proud dad of Bennett, Elliotte, and Wyatt. His wife, Kylie, told People earlier this year that "Uncle Trav" is "the absolute best uncle you can imagine."



"He's all in," she added at the time.

During an episode of the brothers' podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the magic that is "Uncle Trav" was on full display when he interacted with his nieces, Wyatt and Elliotte.



“Hi Uncle Trav," Wyatt says as she's lifted onto her father's lap.

“What's up girl, how you doing?" her proud uncle responds. "How was gymnastics?"



Kelce's niece then proudly tells him that she's wearing a leotard before giving up the mic for her younger sister, Elliotte.

"Love you, girl," Kelce tells his niece, before telling his brother that "she’s so adorable."



Then "Elli" enters the frame, proud as ever, to which her uncle responds: “You’re smiling big, you’re making my day."



Wyatt also made an earlier podcast appearance, to her uncle's adorable excitement.



"Hi Uncle Travvy," Wyatt said. "Hi Baby Wy," her uncle sweetly responded.

