Taylor Swift Layers the Drop-Waist Dress Trend Over a Plaid Corset for a Double Date
The outfit was plucked straight from Vivienne Westwood's Fall 2024 look book. Swift has been wearing the designer on her blockbuster 'Eras Tour.'
Fashion editors aren't the only ones enchanted with the drop-waist dress trend. Photos of Taylor Swift from a recent double date show the singer is also on-board with the sculpted silhouette's comeback. Unlike the rest of street style, she's creatively layering her dress with an extra corset underneath.
Brittany Mahomes, Swift's close friend, shared photos from her trips to see the singer perform in London and Amsterdam on Monday, July 15—and inadvertently showed off Swift's inventive layering. The round-up included two snaps from an apparent double date with their respective partners: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback (Brittany's husband), and Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end (Taylor's boyfriend). Taylor Swift stands front and center in a group shot, hugging Brittany in a Cinderella blue drop-waist dress by Vivienne Westwood. A plaid corset by the same designer peeks out from underneath the midi's asymmetrical straps.
The rest of Swift's double date night style played into her affinity for mixing capital-L luxury brands with accessible finds even her fans can copy. She carried a Vivienne Westwood heart-shaped bag—a novelty shape that's taking off at designers from Alaïa to Kate Spade—and completed her outfit with $80 yellow sandals from Chinese Laundry. The tones of the bag and shoes appeared to pick up on the shades woven into the plaid corset's print.
Fans on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) pointed out that Swift appeared to model the exact styling from Vivienne Westwood's Fall 2024 look book, where a model layers the same plaid corset underneath the same drop-waist dress.
True Swifties already know what's going to be said next, but it bears repeating: Everything Taylor Swift and her stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, pull off the rack is an intentional choice. Aside from nodding to the drop-waist dress trend's prevalence across runway fashion and everyday brands—including Sandy Liang, Ferragamo, and Jil Sander—the dress's designer also continues a story Swift has been telling on the European leg of the Eras Tour.
Vivienne Westwood's corsetry is a cornerstone of Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department era fashion. The singer has worn her everywhere from early street style appearances teasing the album's moody, Victorian aesthetic, to the "Fortnight" music video, to the Eras Tour stage. (Swift's dress two dresses for theTortured Poets set list are white Vivienne Westwood confections with lyrics from the album scrawled in cursive all over the skirts.) During her London stop on the tour, Swift also went out to dinner with friends in a Vivienne Westwood bustier and matching pants—along with a watch choker fans consider to be an Easter egg for...something that hasn't been revealed yet.
Swift takes a lot of care to choose designers that hail from the cities she's visiting. If Swift, Kelce, and the Mahomes's double date had been in London, where Vivienne Westwood is based, it would have been an extra-apt choice. (It's not clear from Mahomes's post where their double date took place.)
As Taylor Swift makes her way through the second half of her European leg, the majority of her fashion moments take place on stage. She cycles through seventeen looks in each show, ranging from bohemian Alberta Ferretti outfits for Folklore to Zuhair Murad bodysuits dripping in sequins (and a matching garter) for Midnights. Occasionally, she'll introduce new variations of an album's Eras Tour outfit on her tour stops and send fans into a tailspin over the meaning.
Still, Taylor Swift has been spotted here and there in casual outfits between stops. On a romantic date in Lake Como with Travis Kelce, she pulled out an adorable Alaïa LBD and a classic trench coat. Heading to a London after party, she matched Kelce in a crochet mini dress and Gucci heels. Of all her casual looks, this week's drop waist dress is the dreamiest—whether it's layered with a plaid corset or not. Thank you, Brittany Mahomes, for the tip-off.
Shop the Drop-Waist Dress Trend, Inspired by Taylor Swift
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
