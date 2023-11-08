Now That She’s Part of Taylor Swift’s “Squad,” Brittany Mahomes Apparently Wants to “Play Matchmaker” for Newly Single Sophie Turner

Following Sophie Turner’s split this year from her husband of four years, Joe Jonas, new friend Brittany Mahomes apparently wants to “play matchmaker” for Turner, Page Six reports.
Mahomes is officially part of Taylor Swift’s “squad” now, as Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs—the same squad (get it?) that Mahomes’ husband Patrick Mahomes plays quarterback for. Mahomes and Swift have hit it off, and Swift has invited Mahomes to girls’ dinners with her other friends, like one last Saturday night where Turner was present (as well as Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and more).
“Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung [out] with her before when Sophie attended one of the [Chiefs] games,” a source told Us Weekly. (In addition to the girls’ dinner at BondST on Saturday night, Mahomes and Turner interacted when they all watched the Chiefs play the New York Jets in October.) “She would love to play matchmaker.”
They added that Mahomes thinks Turner is a “doll” and “would love to set her up” with one of husband Patrick’s friends—or teammates, perhaps? Us Weekly reports “One of the reasons she [Turner] went to the Chiefs game with Taylor is because she’s newly single and Travis has a lot of single friends who play in the NFL,” a source told the outlet.
Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are not just teammates but close friends, and their partners are following suit: “Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor,” a source said. “They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time.”
It’s not just Swift that Mahomes has connected with. Following the girls’ night, they said Mahomes “is having a blast” with Swift and her girlfriends, adding “She [Mahomes] loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena, and Cara all are.” They added that Mahomes “hopes to continue growing her friendship with this amazing group of women.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
I'm on the Hunt for the Best Under-$100 Fall Basics—30 Nordstrom Finds I Love
Perfect for Fall.
By Ana Escalante
-
For Kim Kardashian, Diamonds Really Are A Girl's Best Friend
SKIMS collaborated with Swarovski on bejeweled, Marilyn Monroe-inspired intimates and clothing.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Burberry Beauty Is Relaunching Their Makeup Line Sooner Than You Think
The luxury beauty line will return with a boutique in London.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Taylor Swift Opted for a Girls’ Dinner in New York City Rather Than Fly to Germany, Where Boyfriend Travis Kelce is Playing Right Now
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany also stayed behind in the States and joined in on the powerhouse dinner last night.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sophie Turner Nailed 'Work Smarter, Not Harder' Styling
The key is to utilize wardrobe basics.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Travis Kelce Had a Sense of Humor About a "Taylor Swift Putting Him on the Map" Halloween Costume
I, personally, also have a sense of humor about this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sophie Turner Was Spotted Kissing a British Aristocrat in Paris
What in the Bridgerton...?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Just Filed 5 Trademarks, And Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Giving Him Business Advice
The singer has about 50 (!!!) trademarks to her name.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez is Reportedly “Concerned” that Taylor Swift’s Romance with Travis Kelce is “Moving Too Fast”
The frenzy around the couple is, admittedly, a lot for anyone to handle.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce's Latest Game, And the Chiefs Lost
The Broncos are just a strong team, OK???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice That Travis Kelce’s Phone Lock Screen Sure Appears to Feature—You Guessed It—Taylor Swift
That’s how you know it’s real.
By Rachel Burchfield