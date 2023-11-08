Now That She’s Part of Taylor Swift’s “Squad,” Brittany Mahomes Apparently Wants to “Play Matchmaker” for Newly Single Sophie Turner

Following Sophie Turner’s split this year from her husband of four years, Joe Jonas, new friend Brittany Mahomes apparently wants to “play matchmaker” for Turner, Page Six reports.

Mahomes is officially part of Taylor Swift’s “squad” now, as Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs—the same squad (get it?) that Mahomes’ husband Patrick Mahomes plays quarterback for. Mahomes and Swift have hit it off, and Swift has invited Mahomes to girls’ dinners with her other friends, like one last Saturday night where Turner was present (as well as Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and more).

“Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung [out] with her before when Sophie attended one of the [Chiefs] games,” a source told Us Weekly . (In addition to the girls’ dinner at BondST on Saturday night, Mahomes and Turner interacted when they all watched the Chiefs play the New York Jets in October.) “She would love to play matchmaker.”

They added that Mahomes thinks Turner is a “doll” and “would love to set her up” with one of husband Patrick’s friends—or teammates, perhaps? Us Weekly reports “One of the reasons she [Turner] went to the Chiefs game with Taylor is because she’s newly single and Travis has a lot of single friends who play in the NFL,” a source told the outlet.

Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are not just teammates but close friends, and their partners are following suit: “Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor,” a source said. “They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time.”

It’s not just Swift that Mahomes has connected with. Following the girls’ night, they said Mahomes “is having a blast” with Swift and her girlfriends, adding “She [Mahomes] loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena, and Cara all are.” They added that Mahomes “hopes to continue growing her friendship with this amazing group of women.”