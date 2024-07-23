FYI, Travis Kelce's Iconic 'Stache Is Back
Taylor's boyfriend has a new look.
After a bearded spring, it's moustache summer for Travis Kelce.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed up to training camp in Missouri a few days ago sporting his iconic 'stache, but this time with a full head of hair (as opposed to last year's short cut).
Kelce's football team posted a photo of him smiling for the cameras on social media with the caption, "KILLA STACHE IS BACK" along with a moustachioed man emoji.
Both Chiefs fans and Swifties alike appeared to approve—if the comment section is anything to go by—with one user writing, "Now this is his look!" and another saying, "Some say that stache will save the world"
The athlete shaves a moustache every year for training camp, and has previously explained (via People), "That's when I don't have any paid appearances, or I'm not subject to doing anything where I have to team up with a company and look presentable."
The tight end is training with his team at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the next month, and his accommodation there has rather amused fans of his famous girlfriend Taylor Swift.
There, the NFL players are staying in bare-bones dorm rooms, which admittedly may come as a bit of a shock after Kelce stayed in giant villas and palaces in Europe over the past few weeks.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Travis going from villas and castles this summer to a tiny dorm room is sending me 😭😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/1wcGWetC4IJuly 17, 2024
Swifties also really hope that Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the boys will be engaging in traditional slumber party activities during their time at training camp. Whether or not they'll oblige is another story.
I’m dying at all chiefs fans wishing the players luck for training camp while all the swifties are like omg cute! dorms! sleepovers! masks!July 16, 2024
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jessie J Reveals She Was Diagnosed With ADHD and OCD
It's helped her understand herself better.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Reveal Fourth Child's Name After Over a Year
So cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
There's a Subtle Tribute Princess Diana in Meghan Markle's Power Lunch Outfit
She's carried this meaningful accessory before.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Travis Kelce Films Taylor Swift Singing "So High School"—A Song That's Almost Certainly About Him
Golden retriever boyfriend reporting for duty.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
For Taylor Swift Fans, Travis Kelce Has Set "The Bar" by Attending the Eras Tour Days Before He Has to Be at Training Camp
Everyone deserves a boyfriend like Taylor's boyfriend.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Think It's Hilarious Travis Kelce Will Stay in a Dorm Room for a Month at Training Camp
Also, they want to redecorate.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift's Latest Song Mashup Is Extremely Travis Kelce-Coded
Their life is a literal rom-com.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says Travis Kelce Can Be the "Waterboy" at Taylor Swift's Concerts
The tight end likes to lay a bit lower at the Eras Tour.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
People Can't Get Over the Protective Way Travis Kelce Held Taylor Swift on Triple Date Night
Aww!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ice Spice Blows Kisses to Audience Members Booing a Taylor Swift Song During Festival Performance
Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Declares This the Summer of Sabrina Carpenter as the "Espresso" Singer Sells Out Her Tour
Two queens!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published