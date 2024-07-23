FYI, Travis Kelce's Iconic 'Stache Is Back

After a bearded spring, it's moustache summer for Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed up to training camp in Missouri a few days ago sporting his iconic 'stache, but this time with a full head of hair (as opposed to last year's short cut).

Kelce's football team posted a photo of him smiling for the cameras on social media with the caption, "KILLA STACHE IS BACK" along with a moustachioed man emoji.

Both Chiefs fans and Swifties alike appeared to approve—if the comment section is anything to go by—with one user writing, "Now this is his look!" and another saying, "Some say that stache will save the world"

The athlete shaves a moustache every year for training camp, and has previously explained (via People), "That's when I don't have any paid appearances, or I'm not subject to doing anything where I have to team up with a company and look presentable."

Travis Kelce pictured at Kansas City Chiefs training camp with a newly styled moustache. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs / X)

The tight end is training with his team at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the next month, and his accommodation there has rather amused fans of his famous girlfriend Taylor Swift.

There, the NFL players are staying in bare-bones dorm rooms, which admittedly may come as a bit of a shock after Kelce stayed in giant villas and palaces in Europe over the past few weeks.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Travis going from villas and castles this summer to a tiny dorm room is sending me 😭😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/1wcGWetC4IJuly 17, 2024

Swifties also really hope that Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the boys will be engaging in traditional slumber party activities during their time at training camp. Whether or not they'll oblige is another story.