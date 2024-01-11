Travis Kelce Joked He's "Feeling the Pressure" Ahead of First Valentine's Day With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is already looking ahead to his first Valentine's Day with his boo Taylor Swift.

On the podcast he shares with brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, Travis joked that he's feeling the "pressure" to get the celebration of romance right for his girlfriend.

While recording an ad for their sponsor Etsy during the latest episode of the podcast, Jason said, "With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s about that time of year I start shopping for something extra special for Kylie [Kelce, his wife of over five years]—that's kind of a lie, I usually do it last second just like every other man out here on the planet. But Etsy is the place I go to."

Travis asked, "Do you have anything in mind yet?"

The Philadelphia Eagles center said, "I usually get the same chocolates every year, and the same flowers, and a card."

Jason kept talking even while Travis mocked him, saying under his breath, "Oh, my gosh, that’s adorable. Chocolate and flowers!"

Then finally Travis added, "Whether you're feeling the Valentine's Day pressure like Jason and I or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is THE go-to destination for adding that special touch."

While Travis was kind of doing a bit for his podcast's sake, I actually don't think he's going to have any trouble whatsoever putting together a celebration worthy of Taylor Swift, if her birthday was anything to go by.

For the December occasion, a source claimed that Travis was looking to organize "the best party possible" for the superstar and said that "money [was] no object" for doing so. So he doesn't sound like a man who would be afraid of something like Valentine's Day, you feel me?