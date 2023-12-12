Travis Kelce Is Apparently Saying "Money Is No Object" When It Comes To Throwing Taylor Swift the Perfect Birthday Party

She turns 34 tomorrow.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
(Image credit: Getty Images and Instagram, @patty_cuts)
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

Swifties are about to get another reason to adore Travis Kelce.

Aside from Kelce generally being a lovely guy and taking the time to fly to her performances, he is apparently now throwing his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, a huge birthday bash!

A source close to Kelce told Us Weekly that he is looking to host "the best party possible" for the singer-songwriter, as she turns 34 on December 13 (tomorrow!). The source further claims that Kelce feels "money is no object" for this party, as he just wants it to be perfect.

A second source close to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end says that the party will occur in New York City, rather than his home base of Kansas City.

Swift has unfortunately had a rough history with birthdays, as she most notably sings about her 21st birthday in (what is arguably her best song) "All Too Well." Swift laments about a boyfriend who didn't turn up at her birthday party, and whom she spent the entire night waiting for. This is again mentioned in "The Moment I Knew," another song from her album Red.

There's no doubt that Kelce will make this a far better birthday party; for starters, he has to turn up, as he's the host!

Taylor Swift 2019 birthday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce and Swift recently celebrated his 34th birthday together in Kansas City. They apparently opted for a chill night over a big celebration.

This is a big week for Swelce fans, as a rare photo was shared of the two of them. The photo features Swift kissing Kelce on the cheek, as he has an arm around her.

It is melting the hearts of fans (including this one!) and the comments keep pouring in.

One fan commented, "THEY LOOK SO HAPPY," while another made an observation, "The fact his cheeks are red, omg they're so cute."

I have no doubt this love for Swelce will only grow when we get photos of this birthday bash!

There will likely be many of Swift's squad in attendance, such as Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Selena Gomez. Stay tuned for all of the updates!

Fleurine Tideman
Fleurine Tideman
Freelance Writer

Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.

