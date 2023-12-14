Travis Kelce Missed Taylor Swift's Birthday: Here's Why

As far as boyfriends go, it seems like Travis Kelce is doing a decent job. It can't be easy to be the lover of one of the most famous women in the world! And, as we all know, Taylor Swift fans are sleuths and storytellers, so they were of course going to notice that Travis wasn't in town for the divine Ms. Swift's 34th birthday party. After all: didn't Travis speak of a fete so fabulous, there would be unlimited chicken tenders and cosmos for all?

Wearing a dress we're now dying to own, Ms. Swift had a blast regardless of her beau's whereabouts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Well, according to People, the NFL star had to stay in Kansas City for a mandatory practice after this weekend's loss to the Buffalo Bills. And while that might have rained on another couple's proverbial parade, that was not the case for Swift and Kelce.

"Sources close to both Swift and Kelce have emphasized their commitment to their individual careers," a source explained to People. "The couple celebrated her birthday early with friends in Kansas City at a holiday party on Sunday."

No doubt Kelce is going to make it up to Swift in a big way—these two seem pretty secure in their relationship and celebrating each other. And I just think that's nice!