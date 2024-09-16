Travis Kelce Has Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Poster Framed in His Arrowhead Stadium Suite

Travis Kelce has found yet another romantic way to show his love for girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Alongside a photo of himself during a crucial game, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appears to have a framed poster for Swift's Eras Tour in his private suite at Arrowhead Stadium—thus reminding us all how proud he is of the popstar's off-the-charts (well, and on the charts, too, if you catch my drift) success.

Eagle-eyed Swifties found out about the Eras poster via a new Instagram post shared by Chariah Gordon, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée and one of Swift's new friends since she too became a sporting WAG.

As well as some stunning photos of herself in her game-day best, Gordon shared some pics of herself with Swift and Sheawna Weathersby, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones' girlfriend.

As the three women posed inside the suite, the Eras Tour poster could clearly be seen in the background.

A post shared by Chariah Gordon (@chariah_) A photo posted by on

To be fair, we really shouldn't be surprised about this new development. Kelce has never been shy about his unwithering support for Swift throughout their yearlong relationship.

The NFL pro has attended an impressive 14 Eras Tour shows so far, according to People, and even made a cameo on stage at one of Swift's London shows in June.

He has also spoken out on many occasions about not feeling the slightest bit intimidated by Swift's success and fame. For example, in April, Kelce explained that he welcomes the "challenge" of the attention he gets now that he's dating the singer.

Meanwhile, Swift more than returns the favor, attending as many of her boyfriend's NFL games as she possibly can, and slipping in a sweet word or two about him whenever the occasion arises. Aww!