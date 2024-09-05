While arm candy boyfriend Travis Kelce kicks off the NFL season in his usual Chiefs uniform, Taylor Swift is cheering him on from the stands in a twist on her WAG (that's "wives and girlfriends") uniform.

Swift showed up early to the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday, September 5, in the opposite of a football jersey and athletic shorts. Still, she was ready to score style points. Swift was wearing the double denim trend in the form of a jean Versace corset top and matching, teeny tiny jean shorts. The coordinating set featured a deep scoop neckline (for the top) and a high-rise waistband (for the bottoms). Also present: a subtle update to Swift's signature red lipstick, in a light burgundy shade.

Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a denim corset and thigh-high red boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's accessories were also a departure from the pieces emblazoned with 87, Kelce's jersey number, last season. She pulled on a pair of burgundy thigh-high boots by Giuseppe Zanotti—a clever nod to both the Chiefs' colors and a rising fall color trend—and carried a tiny Louis Vuitton trunk bag. An exaggerated For Future Reference vintage coin necklace shimmered around her neck, complemented by Lizzie Mandler bracelets and a Howl Jewelry ring. For Future Reference's team confirmed via Instagram that Swift's longtime stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, put the look together.

Swift watched the Chiefs game alongside the Kelce family and close friends. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been just over a year since Taylor Swift first appeared in the stands to cheer on her boyfriend. Over the course of the 2023 season, Swift opted for more overt references to her newfound favorite NFL team: patchwork Chiefs jackets, yellow-and-red plaids, and even "Kelce" jerseys were all part of her repertoire. Swift also worked in some high fashion pieces with a sidelines upgrade, in the form of bespoke, golden Chiefs jewelry and bedazzled Judith Leiber football bags.

Swift's outfit is a denim-coated call-out to her Super Bowl outfit back in February. A few months ago, she watched the Chiefs clinch their biggest victory of the season in a black corset top and ripped black jeans.

Taylor Swift's latest Chiefs game outfit is a departure from her usual WAG style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Corset tops haven't only been a part of her fangirl outfits. Swift's Tortured Poets Department-era fashion has included several corset tops and dresses, ranging from an EB Denim dress for a VMAs after party in September 2023 to several cinched-in dresses and skirt suits by Vivienne Westwood for the post-release promo cycle.

A few months prior, Swift wore a black corset top and black jeans for the Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift must have been studying fall denim trends on her break from the Eras Tour. Denim-on-denim outfits are both a runway favorite and a celebrity-approved styling move, as seen on peers from Beyoncé to Lana del Rey.

Swift's, of course, is game-day ready—and likely the first of several Chiefs-coded outfits fans will see this fall. After all, she's taking an active role in the team this season. In between shopping for game day outfits, Swift has reportedly been writing up football plays for her boyfriend's team.

Editor's note: This post will be updated with additional outfit credits as they become available.

