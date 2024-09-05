Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in Her WAG Best: the Double Denim Trend and Thigh-High Boots
Her game day style is so back.
While
arm candy boyfriend Travis Kelce kicks off the NFL season in his usual Chiefs uniform, Taylor Swift is cheering him on from the stands in a twist on her WAG (that's "wives and girlfriends") uniform.
Swift showed up early to the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday, September 5, in the opposite of a football jersey and athletic shorts. Still, she was ready to score style points. Swift was wearing the double denim trend in the form of a jean Versace corset top and matching, teeny tiny jean shorts. The coordinating set featured a deep scoop neckline (for the top) and a high-rise waistband (for the bottoms). Also present: a subtle update to Swift's signature red lipstick, in a light burgundy shade.
Swift's accessories were also a departure from the pieces emblazoned with 87, Kelce's jersey number, last season. She pulled on a pair of burgundy thigh-high boots by Giuseppe Zanotti—a clever nod to both the Chiefs' colors and a rising fall color trend—and carried a tiny Louis Vuitton trunk bag. An exaggerated For Future Reference vintage coin necklace shimmered around her neck, complemented by Lizzie Mandler bracelets and a Howl Jewelry ring. For Future Reference's team confirmed via Instagram that Swift's longtime stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, put the look together.
It's been just over a year since Taylor Swift first appeared in the stands to cheer on her boyfriend. Over the course of the 2023 season, Swift opted for more overt references to her newfound favorite NFL team: patchwork Chiefs jackets, yellow-and-red plaids, and even "Kelce" jerseys were all part of her repertoire. Swift also worked in some high fashion pieces with a sidelines upgrade, in the form of bespoke, golden Chiefs jewelry and bedazzled Judith Leiber football bags.
Swift's outfit is a denim-coated call-out to her Super Bowl outfit back in February. A few months ago, she watched the Chiefs clinch their biggest victory of the season in a black corset top and ripped black jeans.
Corset tops haven't only been a part of her fangirl outfits. Swift's Tortured Poets Department-era fashion has included several corset tops and dresses, ranging from an EB Denim dress for a VMAs after party in September 2023 to several cinched-in dresses and skirt suits by Vivienne Westwood for the post-release promo cycle.
Swift must have been studying fall denim trends on her break from the Eras Tour. Denim-on-denim outfits are both a runway favorite and a celebrity-approved styling move, as seen on peers from Beyoncé to Lana del Rey.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Swift's, of course, is game-day ready—and likely the first of several Chiefs-coded outfits fans will see this fall. After all, she's taking an active role in the team this season. In between shopping for game day outfits, Swift has reportedly been writing up football plays for her boyfriend's team.
Editor's note: This post will be updated with additional outfit credits as they become available.
Shop the Double Denim Trend Inspired by Taylor Swift
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Actually, Taylor Swift's Corset Is a Sweet Travis Kelce Tribute
I think I've seen this film before....
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift's Red Lip, Classic Thing Gets a Subtle Update
New season, new lipstick shade.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Travis Kelce Says He’s Happy to Be Taylor Swift’s Arm Candy
“It’s the life I chose, I guess.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Taylor Swift's Versace Denim Corset Is Actually a Sweet Travis Kelce Reference
I think I've seen this film before....
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Test-Drives the Drop Waist Dress Trend Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle Adore
She wore the celeb-approved silhouette to a New York Fashion Week party.
By India Roby Published
-
Dakota Johnson Wears a Supersized Take on Fall 2024's Biggest Jewelry Trend
The star wore a true statement necklace to kick off fashion week.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Replaces Her Trusty Hermès Birkin With an Unexpectedly Colorful Custom Bag
It's very J.Lo of her.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes Time Travels to 2010 in a Divisive Fall Denim Trend and Exposed Bra Top
Three divisive trends all in one look.
By India Roby Published
-
Lady Gaga Is Ahead of Fall 2024's Little Hat Trend
The star wore an asymmetrical beret at the Venice Film Festival.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Alexa Chung's Madewell Collaboration Is Refreshingly Anti-Fall Trends
Her It girl staples are the same now as they were in 2014.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber Enters Her "Mom" Jewelry Era With a New Diamond Ring
She's honoring her baby boy with her signature style.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated