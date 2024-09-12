Taylor Swift Had the Sweetest Dedication to Travis Kelce During Her VMAs Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift couldn't help but get "So High School" about her boyfriend Travis Kelce while giving him an adorable shout-out at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

The pop superstar was awarded the high honor of Video of the Year for "Fortnight," her collaboration with Post Malone off The Tortured Poets Department, at the award show on Wednesday, September 11. While accepting the coveted prize, she opened up about her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and how supportive he is.

Swift reflected in her speech about how Kelce joined her on set to shoot the music video, which she wrote and directed herself. "The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make," she shared. "And something that I'll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I'd say, “Cut,” and we'd be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis."

The Grammy winner adorably praised the Super Bowl champion by adding, "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because all of us remember that."

Swift also thanked her collaborators, including cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto and Post Malone, who joined her on stage, production designer Ethan Tobman, and the video's guest stars, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles.

Taylor Swift arriving at the 2024 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "Cruel Summer" singer concluded her speech by voicing her appreciation for her devoted Swifties. "To the fans, I am always trying to figure out a way to say thank you to you for making my life what it is, for making the Eras Tour what it has become, for making The Tortured Poets Department what it has become—that's all you guys for doing that and for voting for this award."

Before leaving the VMAs stage, Swift used her platform to encourage fans to head to the polls in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. "If you are over 18, please register to vote for something else that’s very important coming up," she said, just one day after endorsing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

This year's VMAs were huge for the pop star, as she's now the most-awarded artist in the award show's history with 30 total wins. The hitmaker previously held 23 Moonpersons, compared to Beyoncé's record of 25 as a solo artist. (Queen Bey has 30 overall, although the count includes her work with Destiny's Child and her project with her husband JAY-Z, The Carters.)

At the 2024 award show Swift won in seven categories: Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Song of the Summer, Best Direction, and Best Editing for "Fortnight," as well as Artist of the Year and Best Pop.

The pop icon also made history as the first artist to win Video of the Year three years in a row; last year, "Anti-Hero" took home the award, and All Too Well: The Short Film did in 2022. Now, she has five total wins in the category, as "You Need to Calm Down" and "Bad Blood" also won in 2019 and 2015, respectively.