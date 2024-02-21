Travis Kelce Called His and Taylor Swift's Love "Special" in Resurfaced Interview

Travis Kelce is a dreamboat. There, I said it.
In an interview the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gave to Laura Okmin on Westwood One Sports ahead of the Super Bowl—which is now resurfacing on social media—Kelce struck the perfect balance between praising his ultra famous girlfriend Taylor Swift and making sure people knew how committed he was to playing the best football he could.
Okmin asked him, "Where are you right now in terms of being on the biggest stage in football and also wanting to talk about Taylor and that relationship?"
Kelce told her, "I never want the people in the building to ever have the idea that I'm not focused on the game, I'm not focused on being my best at football, not having all my focus and all my attention to my craft and making sure that I'm accountable in the biggest game of our lives.
"So with that being said, I do have a guarded approach to it, but at the same time, I know what me and Taylor have is special, so I get it."
As you probably already know, Kelce was able to have it all—with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, and Swift congratulating him with passionate kisses afterwards.
Our own @LauraOkmin caught up with @tkelce this week ahead of the #SuperBowlLVIII.If you missed it on our live show, listen to a bit here...And yes, he talked about his relationship with Taylor Swift.Our live broadcast continues at https://t.co/27q0VqIZpX pic.twitter.com/IzXJKj0UOSFebruary 11, 2024
Elsewhere in Okmin and Kelce's conversation, the interviewer asked the athlete if he's aware of the impact he's been having on dads and their daughters, as young girls become more interested in football.
"I'm very aware," Kelce told her. "And obviously this is mostly because Taylor is in my life now, and we got her a part of Chiefs Kingdom, and sure enough that brought an entire entourage of human beings that just love to support her and love to support everything that she's about, so it's been a fun ride to this point. It has been beautiful to see the father and daughter stories that have come about because of all this."
While a man not being threatened by his partner's success shouldn't be an unusual occurrence, it sadly still too often is, so it really is wonderful to see how unequivocally supportive Kelce is of Swift. Yay for love :)
