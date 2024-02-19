Taylor Swift gave a not-so-subtle nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce while in Melbourne, Australia.

Taylor Swift may be half a world away from boyfriend Travis Kelce, but that doesn't mean she isn't finding ways to keep him close.



After finishing up her "Eras Tour" stop in Melbourne, Australia, the "Shake It Off" singer was photographed wearing a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 58 Champions baseball cap and her custom made "TNT" bracelet, in a not-so-subtle nod to her two-time NFL champ boyfriend, Kelce.



As People reports, the pop star's Wove Made Inc. diamond bracelet references hers and and Kelce's initials. Swift was first spotting wearing the bracelet while attending the AFC Championship game on Jan. 28.



While it has been reported that Kelce has plans to join Swift overseas as she continues her history-making tour, he was recently spotted in Kansas City with a friend, the Daily Mail first reported.

Travis Kelce celebrates and kisses Singer Taylor Swift following Super Bowl 58. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there are thousands of miles between Kelce and Swift at the moment, that doesn't mean the pair are not continuing to solidify their place as the ultimate power couple.



On Sunday, Feb. 18, both Swift and Kelce won People's Choice Awards—Swift for female artist of the year, pop artist of the year, concert tour of the year, and social celebrity of the year, while Kelce took home the award for athlete of the year.

Both Kelce and Swift also donated to victims and families of the tragic Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade shooting that left one woman dead and more than 20 people injured.



Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and beloved Kansas City radio disc jokey who was killed in the shooting that occurred just outside the city’s historic Union Station on Wednesday, Feb. 14.



Kelce also donated $100,000 to two sisters, ages 8 and 10, who were both shot in the leg while celebrating the Chiefs' win with their family. Over half of the more than 20 people who were injured at the shooting were children.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace after the Kansas City Chiefs the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the Chief's Super Bowl 58 win, Kelce said that he's "very aware" of the impact his high-profile relationship with the most powerful pop star on the planet has on the NFL.

"Mostly because Taylor's in my life now," he added. "What me and Taylor have is special."