Travis Kelce Points to Himself and Girlfriend Taylor Swift as She Sings "You're My Lover" During London "Eras Tour" Performance
Even with members of the royal family in attendance, Wembley Stadium felt just two-people big.
If you thought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile romance was in danger of fizzling out, well, you'd be horribly, mistakenly wrong.
On Friday, June 22, the (arguably) most famous couple on the planet were at Wembley Stadium as Swift kicked off the London portion of her history-making "Eras Tour."
While Swift performed on stage, Kelce was in the stands dancing alongside friends and his brother, retired NFL player Jason Kelce. As Swift performed her 2019 hit song "Lover," the three-time Super Bowl champ was spotted first pointing to himself and then to his girlfriend as she sang the lyrics "you're my lover."
Swoon!
Of course, Swifties were quick to spot the moment and share videos of the smitten Kelce online.
"Travis Kelce singing 'Lover' to Taylor, help," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Kelce singing along with the sold-out Wembley crowd.
"Travis Kelce singing during "Lover," one fan commented in a post shared on X, along with another video of Kelce during Swift's performance. "He points at Taylor during you’re MINE and then he points at himself."
"This song has been reclaimed by the most wonderful guy and my heart is so full because that song will always have a place in my heart," another fan posted.
During her onstage performance of "Love Story," the pair seemed to kick the romance up a notch as they appeared to sing to each other—Swift turned toward her beau and pointed in his direction while singing "you'll be the prince and I'll be the princess" while Kelce appeared to do the same, just in reverse and from the VIP tent.
"Travis and Taylor singing "Love Story," exchanging "YOU'LL be the prince and I'LL be the princess," one Swift fan account posted on X, along with side-by-side videos of the two rom-com movie-worthy moments.
"Kelce casually pointing to himself and Taylor during "you’re my lover," effortlessly claiming the song as his own," the account added.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
A photo posted by on
In addition to her newfound love on full display, Swift's first London show once again showcased the pop star's show-stopping (pun intended) fan-favorite tour dresses meant to highlight her decades-long career.
Alberta Ferretti, the "Eras Tour" fashion designer, recently told Marie Claire that when it comes to options for the "Folkmore" set (a combination of the Folklore and Evermore albums), every piece will at least feature "wide sleeves, ruffles, tiered skirts, and significant, always flowing, and romantic volumes" that flow with every movement Swift makes.
“Between my personal style, Taylor's aesthetic vision, the lightness of the materials to accompany the performance, and the musical era of Folklore," Feretti said, adding that the approach both take when dressing the artist allows Swift to "move and express herself at best."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
