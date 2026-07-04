Taylor Swift's Wedding Napkins Included a "Blank Space" Quote, Which Just So Happens to Be Travis Kelce's Favorite Song
The romantic souvenir was embroidered with an unexpected lyric.
Only a handful of details regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding have been released so far. Despite reportedly signing NDAs in order to attend the star-studded event, a few guests have begun providing insider info about Swift's nuptials.
Maren Morris shared several Instagram photos following Swift and Kelce's wedding. As well as posing next to Kelsea Ballerini, Morris posted a photo of a doily or cloth napkin from the nuptials, which paid tribute to the couple in the sweetest way.
The napkin included the couple's wedding date, along with a symbol entwining the letter T twice with two hearts. Underneath, a quote from "Blank Space"—Kelce's favorite Swift song—read, "So it's gonna be forever..."
The adorable souvenir shows just how personal Swift and Kelce's wedding really was.
Another person who appears to have ignored any NDA is the CEO of AMC Theatres, Adam Aron, who shared a long social media post containing details about the wedding. In a since-deleted X post, Aron said (via Entertainment Weekly), "It did not look like Madison Square Garden."
He continued, "Immediately upon entry, everything...floors, walls, ceilings...was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display."
Describing the immense transformation that had taken place at the venue, Aron said, "Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat. Everything draped off this time in green and white. Real flowers and I think artificial trees welcomed 15 rows of maybe 75 or so chairs...surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small. Everything was close."
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While Swifties await additional details about the romantic event, it's clear that the singer wanted to make the wedding extra special for her new husband, Kelce, by referencing his favorite song.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.