Taylor Swift's Wedding Napkins Included a "Blank Space" Quote, Which Just So Happens to Be Travis Kelce's Favorite Song

Only a handful of details regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding have been released so far. Despite reportedly signing NDAs in order to attend the star-studded event, a few guests have begun providing insider info about Swift's nuptials.

Maren Morris shared several Instagram photos following Swift and Kelce's wedding. As well as posing next to Kelsea Ballerini, Morris posted a photo of a doily or cloth napkin from the nuptials, which paid tribute to the couple in the sweetest way.

The napkin included the couple's wedding date, along with a symbol entwining the letter T twice with two hearts. Underneath, a quote from "Blank Space"—Kelce's favorite Swift song—read, "So it's gonna be forever..."

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

"So it's gonna be forever..." (Image credit: Instagram/@marenmorris/Getty Images/PTR/Star Max/GC Images)

The adorable souvenir shows just how personal Swift and Kelce's wedding really was.

Another person who appears to have ignored any NDA is the CEO of AMC Theatres, Adam Aron, who shared a long social media post containing details about the wedding. In a since-deleted X post, Aron said (via Entertainment Weekly), "It did not look like Madison Square Garden."

He continued, "Immediately upon entry, everything...floors, walls, ceilings...was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display."

Describing the immense transformation that had taken place at the venue, Aron said, "Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat. Everything draped off this time in green and white. Real flowers and I think artificial trees welcomed 15 rows of maybe 75 or so chairs...surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small. Everything was close."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A sign announced Swift and Kelce's marriage outside Madison Square Garden. (Image credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

While Swifties await additional details about the romantic event, it's clear that the singer wanted to make the wedding extra special for her new husband, Kelce, by referencing his favorite song.