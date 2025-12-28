Robert Irwin Made Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce an Offer for Their Wedding and It's Very "Wildest Dreams"

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged—actually, no. Before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ever got engaged, fans have wanted to know everything about their wedding and reports have come out about supposed venues and plans. Now, a somewhat unexpected person has thrown his hat in the ring when it comes to Swift-Kelce wedding planning: Robert Irwin, son of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin and recent winner of Dancing with the Stars.

In an interview for ABC News' The Year: 2025, Irwin suggested that Kelce and Swift get married at Australia Zoo, his family's zoo in Queensland.

"You know what would really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding, is if it was an Australian wedding," Irwin said, adding that Australia zoo has "hosted many."

"We have this beautiful, and I mean beautiful, location overlooking the African savanna. Rhinos and giraffes are just frolicking out in the open," the 22-year-old went on. "It’s stunning."

Hey, it does sound like it could be a good fit! It immediately brings to mind Swift's music video for "Wildest Dreams", which was filmed in South Africa and Botswana and featured giraffes, elephants, and lions. On the other hand, that song is about a passionate love affair that ended, so maybe not quite the right vibe for a wedding.

"We’ve had quite a few people get married there and everyone says it’s, like, this life changing experience," Irwin said, making his case. "So, Travis and Taylor, hit me up. I got you."

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August. The couple shared a series of photos on their Instagram accounts—including a closeup of the ring—and wrote in the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The post has over 37 million likes. So, yes, people are excited about this wedding.

In an October interview with the UK's Heart Breakfast (via People), Swift shared that she hadn't thought about what she'd like her wedding to look like until she met Kelce.

"You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life," Swift said. "But I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person."

Well, if she's open to ideas, maybe Irwin's pitch has a chance.