Kelsea Ballerini's Blue Sequin Dress at the Carolina Herrera Fashion Show Is "Bright, Colorful, and Fun"
She let the look speak (and sparkle) for itself.
Martha Stewart. Lauryn Hill. Nina Dobrev. Ariana DeBose. Kelsea Ballerini. No, that's not just my dream dinner party, but the front-row lineup at Carolina Herrera's Fall 2026 fashion show. The more I surveyed the New York Fashion Week guest list, the more my eyes widened, especially once Ballerini came into view.
The second day of Fashion Month started early for the Grammy nominee: Carolina Herrera's show was slated for 10 a.m. Even so, Ballerini looked red carpet-ready in head-to-toe Carolina Herrera. Styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn went back two seasons for Look 45 from the Fall 2025 line. The midnight blue shift dress ended Ballerini's year-long, cool-toned style streak. Navy sequins—in assorted, circular sizes—spilled down the high neck, beyond the skintight bodice, onto an ankle-grazing skirt.
The maxi spoke for itself, both here and on the Fall 2025 catwalk. Who needs excessive jewelry when the little blue dress is one life-size necklace? Ballerini paired the two-season-old slip with itty-bitty silver hoops, chunky rings, and a red French manicure.
At red carpet events, the more sequins are the better for Ballerini. She most recently sparkled in a custom Etro gown at the 2026 Grammy Awards. But she hasn't pulled of pailettes at a fashion show since PatBo in Feb. 2023. Shiny, one-size disks decorated her shoulder-padded blazer and wide-leg trousers at the time.
A few days later, the "I Sit In Parks" singer scored an invite to Carolina Herrera's Fall 2023 show. A sequin-free Ballerini posed for photographers in Barbie pink picks from head-to-toe. As if the color wasn't Valentine's Day-worthy enough, her strapless, calf-length dress featured heart-shaped cups atop her bust.
Clearly, Carolina Herrera brings out the boldest shades in Ballerini's color palette. She wore another blue dress from the brand in her 2022 "Heartfirst" music video, though it traded sequins for tiered, baby blue tulle.
After the Fall 2026 fashion show, the singer told ELLE, "It's so bright, colorful, and fun." With that line, it seems she revealed her approach to Carolina Herrera styling.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.