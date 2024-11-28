Travis Kelce Revealed the Taylor Swift Song He'll "Always Listen to Forever"
His desert island Taylor Swift playlist would also include a track that he "learned to love" and one that's almost definitely about him.
It looks like Travis Kelce is officially in his Taylor Swift fanboy era.
In a bonus episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce — the Heights Hotline released on Wednesday, November 27, Travis got into full Swiftie mode to discuss some of his all-time favorite Taylor Swift tracks.
If forced to choose just one of his girlfriend's songs to listen to for the rest of his life—a desert island T-Swift track, if you will—the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he would have to go with "Blank Space," from Swift's 2014 album, 1989.
“I mean ‘Blank Space’ is a song that I’ll always listen to forever,” he said, per People. “It’s just unbelievable, everything about it.”
Don't think that Kelce only loves Swift's hit singles, though. His list of personal favorites also included fan-loved album tracks "Cowboy Like Me" from 2020's Evermore and "Death By a Thousand Cuts," from 2019's Lover, the latter of which he says grew on him over time.
“I’ll throw a few new ones out there. ‘Death By a Thousand Cuts’ is one that I’ve learned to absolutely love," he added. “I’ve watched Tay’s NPR, her Tiny Desk and she played it on that one and that’s where I fell in love with it."
And, of course, as a Swift muse himself, it's no surprise that Kelce rounded out his list with a track widely-believed to be about him: "The Alchemy," from Swift's most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.
“On top of that I mean ‘The Alchemy’ can’t go wrong with that one," he said.
This isn't the first time the NFL star has gushed about loving a Swift song that's reportedly about him. The topic came up in May when he was asked about his favorite song from The Tortured Poets Department while speaking to People at his Kelce Jam music festival.
"I might be a little biased to 'So High School,'" he said, naming a song from The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology that fans believe is about him.
Not every member of the Kelce family gives such preference to the Travis-inspired tracks though. On the New Heights bonus episode, Jason Kelce also revealed his favorite song from Swift's catalogue and went with a different TTPD track.
"Everybody knows mine is ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,’" he said.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
