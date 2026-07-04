The groom knows how to ball, the bride knows Aristotle. And, how to pick out a legendary wedding dress.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married, tying the knot in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson. Swift's longtime publicist, Tree Paine, released a statement confirming that the couple said "I do" at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, with both the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs player wearing Dior for the ceremony.

No photos of the dress have been released just yet, but according to Paine, "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

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Despite an overactive rumor mill, Swift managed to keep her wedding dress mostly under wraps until the big day. Details about America's royal wedding trickled out in Page Six and New York Times reports in the weeks leading up to its alleged July 3 date. While the location (Madison Square Garden) and the performers (Tim McGraw and Stevie Nicks) quickly made their way into the press, less could be said for Taylor Swift's potential wedding dress. Some reports correctly alleged Dior by Jonathan Anderson would earn the ultimate honor; others claimed Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia would get the credit.

Swift has tapped designers known for their wedding expertise on several recent red carpets, including Vivienne Westwood (for the 2025 Grammy Awards); Jackson Wiederhoeft (for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards); Sarah Burton for Givenchy (for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction ceremony); and Oscar de la Renta (for the Toy Story 5 premiere). Jonathan Anderson's Dior has also played a starring role in her street style, providing her a steady rotation of It accessories like the Cigale bag. But until the ceremony, the exact label and silhouette of her gown remained more mysterious than the status of her unreleased Reputation (Taylor's Version) tracks.

Taylor Swift wore Schiaparelli in bridal white to the 2024 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, those of us who didn't score an invite to the wedding of the year know the answer: Swift chose a wedding dress that materialized the romance of her earliest hits like "Love Story" and "Mine." Ahead, catch up on every detail we know about Taylor Swift's wedding dress. (And everything she wore to complement it.) First impression? It's the best outfit that's ever been hers.

Taylor Swift's Wedding Dress Designer

Swift carries a Dior saddle bag in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion people placed several bets on Taylor Swift's wedding dress designer. Ralph Lauren looked like a possible candidate, having created her engagement announcement dress. Labels behind the bridal-inspired looks on her Speak Now Eras Tour segment, such as Nicole + Felicia and Elie Saab, also seemed like possibilities. Then there are the aforementioned red-carpet favorites who dabble in nuptial dresses, from Wiederhoeft's corsetry to Erdem's dreamy florals and Dior's stable of archive-inspired gowns.

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Ultimately, Swift chose Jonathan Anderson for the honor, making this the first time she's worn a Dior design by its new creative director.

Taylor Swift's Wedding Dress Details

Everyone knew Taylor Swift's wedding dress would arrive paired to her diamond engagement ring by Artifex Fine. But what about her wedding band and heels?

According to Paine, the singer walked down the aisle in custom Christian Louboutin shoes, adding sparkle to her bridal gown with Cartier jewelry.

Did Taylor Swift Wear More Than One Wedding Dress?

Modern brides aren't usually satisfied with just one wedding dress. Even Taylor Swift's close friend, Selena Gomez, wore three custom Ralph Lauren dresses for her wedding to Benny Blanco last fall. As for the new Mrs. Kelce, the night is still young—watch this space.