Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Vows Were "Everything You Would Hope For" and a Little "Silly," According to One of Their Guests
"It's hard to imagine that a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and intimate."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married, after the pair tied the knot during a wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. And according to one attendee, Swift and Kelce's wedding vows were incredibly personal and romantic.
Seemingly ignoring NDAs regarding the wedding, Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos told ABC News, "The ceremony was very great, moving. Adam Sandler, funny and touching. Vows: everything you would hope for—real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving."
Stephanopoulos also said that the star-studded event was "as intimate as it could possibly be, given it was Madison Square Garden." He also noted, "It was just so beautiful, and it's hard to imagine that a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and intimate.”
Fellow host Michael Strahan weighed in on the nuptials, saying, "It was their dream wedding, and it really was amazing...Congratulations to both of them."
Although no photos have been released as yet, Swift wore a dress created by Jonathan Anderson at Christian Dior Haute Couture, paired with custom Christian Louboutins and Cartier jewelry, a statement confirmed.
Judging by the comments made by wedding guests, Swift and Kelce's wedding day was incredibly romantic and intimate, despite taking place in such a huge venue.
Shop Books Inspired by Taylor Swift
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.