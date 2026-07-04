Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Vows Were "Everything You Would Hope For" and a Little "Silly," According to One of Their Guests

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married, after the pair tied the knot during a wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. And according to one attendee, Swift and Kelce's wedding vows were incredibly personal and romantic.

Seemingly ignoring NDAs regarding the wedding, Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos told ABC News, "The ceremony was very great, moving. Adam Sandler, funny and touching. Vows: everything you would hope for—real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving."

Stephanopoulos also said that the star-studded event was "as intimate as it could possibly be, given it was Madison Square Garden." He also noted, "It was just so beautiful, and it's hard to imagine that a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and intimate.”

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"It was just so beautiful, and it's hard to imagine that a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and intimate.” (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fellow host Michael Strahan weighed in on the nuptials, saying, "It was their dream wedding, and it really was amazing...Congratulations to both of them."

Although no photos have been released as yet, Swift wore a dress created by Jonathan Anderson at Christian Dior Haute Couture, paired with custom Christian Louboutins and Cartier jewelry, a statement confirmed.

"Vows: everything you would hope for—real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving." (Image credit: Getty Images/PTR/Star Max/GC Images)

Judging by the comments made by wedding guests, Swift and Kelce's wedding day was incredibly romantic and intimate, despite taking place in such a huge venue.

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