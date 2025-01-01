Travis Kelce Will Move With Taylor Swift "Anywhere She Wants" to Start a Family After He Retires from the NFL
A source close to the Swift and Kelce says the way the Kansas City Chiefs' season plays out over the next few months will likely determine what the next few years look like for the couple.
When it comes to the next chapters of their love story, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "so on the same page," according to a report from the Daily Mail.
Amid reports that Swift plans to make Nashville her home base as she settles into her post-Eras Tour era based in large part on its proximity to Kelce's home in Kansas City, a source close to the couple told the outlet that the NFL tight end is putting the relationship front and center when it comes to shaping his future plans, too.
"Taylor and Travis are all in with each other, that is a simple fact everyone can agree with but as it pertains to where they will live in the foreseeable future, especially together will be judged by a few factors," the Daily Mail source said, adding that Swift would love for Kelce to join her in Nashville—and he plans to do just that.
The insider added that, while the couple's goal is to spend as much time together as possible, the next few months—and, particularly, how the rest of the Chiefs' season plays out—will be pivotal in shaping Kelce's upcoming decisions about his career and, by extension, what the next few years will look like for the pair.
"He's not ready to retire, but if the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Travis will be more prone to retire after his current contract that expires in 2027 and ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor anywhere she wants, which is leaning towards Nashville," the source said, having previously told the outlet that several factors have made Nashville Swift's top pick for where she and Kelce should start the next phase of their life together.
"New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home. But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future," the source explained. "Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both love the city....It is beautiful and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require."
Wherever Swift and Kelce land as they build their life together and whatever steps they take in their respective careers as they do so, the source stresses the decisions will be made together.
"It's been a discussion on what is next," the source said, adding that Swift and Kelce's discussions about their future have "all been productive and they are so on the same page."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
