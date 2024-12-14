Travis Kelce Reportedly Left a Mandatory Chiefs Event Early to Celebrate Taylor Swift's 35th Birthday in Private With Her

How do you celebrate turning 35 when you're one of the biggest celebrities on the planet? Taylor Swift faced exactly this question on Friday night and she apparently went with "in the most low-key way possible."

According to Page Six, a source close to the singer revealed that Swift kept things simple for her 35th birthday, opting to celebrate privately with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce.

It was “just them two," for the night of Swift's milestone birthday, according to the Page Six source—but Kelce apparently went big in another way for the celebration.

“He got her a ton of gifts,” the source added.

Previously, a source close to the couple told Page Six that Kelce had “been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while" and was putting a lot of thought into his gifts for the "Fortnight" singer.

“[He is] not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance,” the source said, adding that the “gifts are things Taylor has casually mentioned she would like" and that “Travis makes sure to always listen even when Taylor doesn’t realize he is.”

Some fans wondered if Kelce would be able to celebrate with Swift on her actual birthday, especially when he showed up in footage shared on Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s Instagram from the NFL team's Christmas party, where he was honored by the team.

In the caption of a carousel post of highlights from the event, Hunt called out the tight end specifically, writing, "Congratulations to Travis Kelce on his well-deserved nomination as the Chiefs’ Walter Payton Man of the Year!"

Kelce was seen on stage in a Santa hat in a clip in the post.

(Image credit: Instagram / @graciehunt)

The Page Six insider said the Chiefs Christmas party was a "mandatory" event, but revealed that Kelce did “leave early to go be with Taylor for her birthday.”

As for what the celebration looked like once Kelce made it to Swift's side after cutting out of the work event early, that's a secret that even insider sources can't (or at very least won't) reveal, it seems.

“Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises,” a Swift/Kelce source told Page Six last week.

It also remains to be seen if Swift will celebrate her birthday with friends (or in any public way) this weekend. Last year, she celebrated with a dinner at Zero Bond in NoHo, Manhattan , with her some of her closest friends, including Selena Gomez , Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry before a night out in NYC with additional guests, including Blake Lively . Pals Este and Alana Haim, Gigi Hadid , Zoe Kravitz , Jerrod Carmichael and Sabrina Carpenter .

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift celebrating Swift's 34th birthday in NYC in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

FWIW, Kelce reportedly played host for Swift's 2023 birthday bash and went all out to make it "the best party possible," reportedly saying "money is no object" when he was planning the festivities, which ended up happening at Freemans restaurant, followed by The Box nightclub, as reported by the Daily Mail .

So, it sounds like Kelce is two for two when it comes to boyfriend birthday duties for Swift.