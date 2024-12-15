Travis Kelce Reportedly Bought Taylor Swift $175K Worth of Birthday Gifts and a Source Close to the Couple Explained Why
"The last few months have been very intense..."
Even though there were no birthday sightings of Taylor Swift out partying with friends this weekend, the singer still seems to have had a pretty epic 35th birthday.
Travis Kelce put in an appearance at a mandatory holiday party for the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night, but he reportedly left the event early to join Swift for a low-birthday celebration for just the two of them. While the celebration might have been low-key, Kelce's gifts for Swift certainly were not, if a report from The Sun detailing the list of luxe presents the NFL player got her to mark the milestone is even a little accurate.
According to The Sun, Kelce spent almost $175,000 on flowers and jewelry for Swift, including:
- 10 boxes of neon rose gold roses from The Million Roses (cost: $5,800)
- 10 boxes of black and red roses from The Million Roses (cost: $8,800)
- 15 boxes of red roses from The Million Roses (cost: $4,725)
- A rose gold Rolex Day-Date 36 watch (cost: $60,350)
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
- A customized gold split cuff with a heart engraved on the inside from Tiffany & Co. (cost: $22,000)
- An Elsa Peretti open-heart bracelet from Tiffany & Co. (cost: $25,000)
- A Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra long necklace (cost: $35,500)
- A Van Cleef & Arpels vintage Alhambra pendant (cost: $8,200)
- A Van Cleef & Arpels vintage Alhambra earrings (cost: $4,150)
A source close to the couple told The Sun that Kelce went all out for a few reasons, the first, being that he wanted to mark the milestone birthday in a big way.
"Thirty-five years old is a very important birthday, and he wanted to make things really special for this special occasion," the source explained. "Many luxury items, and the bouquets, one for each year."
Even more importantly perhaps, the source adds that Swift's birthday marks the beginning a stretch of celebrations the couple has planned after the intensity of the Eras Tour and his busy NFL season.
"He has been working on this for a bit now, and he knows that the occasion was super important as now they are able to spend way more time together as the tour is over," the source said. "The last few months have been very intense for the both of them, and now they just want to enjoy each other, and Taylor's birthday is the first day of many more days and times for celebrations in the next couple of weeks."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
How the Royal Family's Christmas Celebration Will Be Different This Year Because of King Charles and Kate Middleton's Health Battles
A royal expert says this might be the reason behind the supersized guest list for this year's Sandringham celebration.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Rihanna Elevates Her Designer Crocs Clogs With a Massive Fur Coat
The designer Crocs alone retail for $250.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Kate Middleton Said She Regretted the Outfit She Wore for Christmas in 2019
She even told a royal fan, "I really shouldn’t have worn this."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Reportedly Left a Mandatory Chiefs Event Early to Celebrate Taylor Swift's 35th Birthday in Private With Her
He also "got her a ton of gifts," according to an inside source.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Sweetly Dishes on Travis Kelce With a Young Swiftie at Children's Hospital
"I like Travis now," the fan shared.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Is Travis Kelce Coming to the Eras Tour in Vancouver?
We investigate.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Spending the Holiday Season Once the 'Eras Tour' Ends
"They will learn so much about each other."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift's Family Invited the Entire Kelce Crew to "Festive and Special" Thanksgiving Dinner This Year Despite What Donna Kelce Said
Mama Kelce claimed Taylor was "kind of busy" when asked if they were celebrating together.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Travis Kelce Made a Sweet Slip-Up on His Podcast That Shows Taylor Swift Is Always on His Mind
Fans are gushing about the romantic Freudian slip.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Are Melting Down Trying to Decipher a Hand Gesture She Made at the Latest Eras Tour Stop
"I mean she wouldn’t just countdown to the last show cause it’s the last show…right? Something special has to happen………. right???"
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, Teared Up While Sharing Details About Their Breakup
She called her public breakup with the NFL player "overwhelming."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published