Travis Kelce Reportedly Bought Taylor Swift $175K Worth of Birthday Gifts and a Source Close to the Couple Explained Why

Even though there were no birthday sightings of Taylor Swift out partying with friends this weekend, the singer still seems to have had a pretty epic 35th birthday.

Travis Kelce put in an appearance at a mandatory holiday party for the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night, but he reportedly left the event early to join Swift for a low-birthday celebration for just the two of them. While the celebration might have been low-key, Kelce's gifts for Swift certainly were not, if a report from The Sun detailing the list of luxe presents the NFL player got her to mark the milestone is even a little accurate.

According to The Sun, Kelce spent almost $175,000 on flowers and jewelry for Swift, including:

- 10 boxes of neon rose gold roses from The Million Roses (cost: $5,800)

- 10 boxes of black and red roses from The Million Roses (cost: $8,800)

- 15 boxes of red roses from The Million Roses (cost: $4,725)

- A rose gold Rolex Day-Date 36 watch (cost: $60,350)

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

- A customized gold split cuff with a heart engraved on the inside from Tiffany & Co. (cost: $22,000)

- An Elsa Peretti open-heart bracelet from Tiffany & Co. (cost: $25,000)

- A Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra long necklace (cost: $35,500)

- A Van Cleef & Arpels vintage Alhambra pendant (cost: $8,200)

- A Van Cleef & Arpels vintage Alhambra earrings (cost: $4,150)

Heart Hot Pink Suede Dome Box | Neon Gold Pink Roses Visit Site

Heart Black Box | Red Roses Visit Site

Deluxe White Box | Red Roses Visit Site

Elsa Peretti Split Cuff Visit Site

Elsa Peretti® Open Heart Bracelet Visit Site

Sweet Alhambra long necklace Visit Site

Vintage Alhambra pendant Visit Site

A source close to the couple told The Sun that Kelce went all out for a few reasons, the first, being that he wanted to mark the milestone birthday in a big way.

"Thirty-five years old is a very important birthday, and he wanted to make things really special for this special occasion," the source explained. "Many luxury items, and the bouquets, one for each year."

Even more importantly perhaps, the source adds that Swift's birthday marks the beginning a stretch of celebrations the couple has planned after the intensity of the Eras Tour and his busy NFL season.

"He has been working on this for a bit now, and he knows that the occasion was super important as now they are able to spend way more time together as the tour is over," the source said. "The last few months have been very intense for the both of them, and now they just want to enjoy each other, and Taylor's birthday is the first day of many more days and times for celebrations in the next couple of weeks."