Travis Kelce Celebrates Winning Bet During Solo-Appearance at the Kentucky Derby

Travis Kelce continues to have all the reasons to celebrate.

While appearing at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was all smiles after winning his first official bet of the day.

In a video shared on the official Kentucky Derby Instagram account, the 3-time Super Bowl champ can be seen jumping up and down, clapping and loudly cheering after coming out on top at the end of one of the many races that take place throughout the day's events.



"When you show up to the Kentucky Derby and your first bet hits," the account captioned the post. "@killatrav off to a hot start at the Kentucky Derby."

While fans were thrilled to see the NFL player once again enjoying himself during the off-season, some were bummed to see that he did not attend the event with his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift.

A post shared by Kentucky Derby A photo posted by kentuckyderby on

While Kelce didn't have his better half on his arm, he did look particularly dapper in a white, pinstriped double-breasted suit, featuring a white collared shirt, dark-blue tie and matching feather-trimmed fedora hat.

Showing off his fashion-forward prowess, the future hall of famer appeared to have matched a dark red pocket square to his suit's buttons. Nicely done, sir.

Late night host Jimmy Fallon also shared a video on Instagram of his Derby run-in with Kelce, showing the pair greeting each other, shaking hands and bumping shoulders while Fallon held a puppy in his arms, as one does.



"Chili Flag for the win! #KentuckyDerby @killatrav," Fallon captioned the post.

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon A photo posted by jimmyfallon on

Kelce has been enjoying his dwindling off-season time as of late, and before NFL training camp picks up in mid-to-late July.

Ahead of the Kentucky Derby's official start, Kelce was seen partying with the band The Chainsmokers while attending the Sports Illustrated Revel at the Races at Ice House on May 03, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In fact, in a recent interview on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Kelce's BFF and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admitted that he "can't keep up" with Kelce anymore and since becoming a father.

"No, I cannot (keep up with the Kelce brothers). I used to, I think, and then I had kids," he explained, as reported by Newsweek. "He puts on this persona, 'I'm partying, drinking, whatever,' but he's really super intelligent."