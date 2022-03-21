Trevor Noah Responds to Kanye West Being Taken Off the Grammys Performance Lineup

Kanye West was recently banned from Instagram for 24 hours for posting harassing messages directed at a number of people, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and talk-show host Trevor Noah—to whom he addressed racist comments.

Since returning to Instagram, West has deleted all his posts and his profile reads "no posts yet" at time of writing.

Now, the rapper has suffered a further blow due to his social media activity: He was taken off the list of performers for the upcoming Grammys. A rep for West told Variety that the ban came in response to the artist's "concerning online behavior."

Responding to the news on Twitter, Trevor Noah wrote, "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."

I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.March 20, 2022 See more

This is in reference to Noah's earlier comments on The Daily Show, during which he suggested that West should seek out therapy in order to better his mental health (West lives with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder).

West's attacks towards various public figures have escalated amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian and the evolution of her relationship with Pete Davidson. The rapper has threatened violence towards the comedian—most notably as part of a disturbing music video.

But Noah's latest comments add an extra layer to the conversation: When someone who suffers from a mental health condition behaves poorly, do we simply ban them from participating in everything? What does that solve? His point seems to be that rather than simply punishing West, we should try to help him so that he in turn can stop attacking others. There is no simple answer to these questions, and ultimately the debate is much bigger than just Kanye West—but Noah has made us think, that's for sure.