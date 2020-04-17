On Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson discussed having a sibling for daughter True.

"I’m just saying, True does need a sibling," Thompson said.

"I might get some embryos and get a sibling," Kardashian replied. "I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you."

In last week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian told mom Kris Jenner that she wasn't planning to freeze her eggs any time soon, despite Jenner urging her to consider having another child in the future (PSA to all moms, and also all other people across the globe: How about we all stop bothering other people about their reproductive decisions?) Last night, however, Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson discussed—albeit lightheartedly—the possibility of having another child together, a younger sibling to their daughter True.

As People recaps, Thompson urged Kardashian over FaceTime to hold onto some of True's old toys. "What happens if we have another girl?" he said. "We have to buy it all over again." Kardashian's response: "Who is having another girl with you?"

Thompson wasn't dissuaded, telling his ex, "Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling." And Kardashian appeared to consider it: "I might get some embryos and get a sibling," she replied. "I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you."

Nothing's set in stone just yet, however: "We’ll figure that out later. That’s a whole other episode," Kardashian said.

In last week's episode, Kardashian resisted pressure from mom Jenner to get back into dating. "I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single. Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date," she said. "I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded, rather than frowned upon."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here