Don't be surprised if Martha Stewart is the next celebrity to break a sweat at Alo Yoga's invite-only Beverly Hills gym. On April 4, the lifestyle mogul did her best Hailey Bieber impression in a matching sweatsuit from the influencer-beloved brand. Could it be enough to secure a reformer at the exclusive Pilates studio?

Pre-Easter errands called for something comfy yet chic, and the creamy matching set from Alo fit the bill. Stewart chose a boxy rollneck classic crewneck with similarly oversized waffle-knit sweatpants in the same eggshell hue, which would've set her back $276.

Martha Stewart went pre-Easter shopping in an Alo sweatsuit and slip-on sneakers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Stewart's neutral color story continued in the footwear department. Like Bieber, she styled her sweatsuit with sneakers—except, instead of the Rhode founder's preferred New Balances or Filas, Stewart went with a slip-on pair from Merrell. The $120 trainers mirrored the general look of clogs (an emerging Spring 2026 shoe trend among A-listers), except with breathable mesh uppers, gridded rubber soles, and elasticized collars.

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Removable, extra-cushioned insoles gave Stewart more arch support than, say, the wooden clogs on Anne Hathaway's shoe rack. Plus, they'd fit in at the brand's famed gym, no questions asked.

Style muses of all ages and aesthetics have boarded the Alo bandwagon. Stewart's been on it since at least 2022: "Thank heavens for my beautiful Alo Yoga two piece tops and leggings," the author wrote on Instagram four years ago, filming cooking tutorials in an icy blue long-sleeve and the matching metallic leggings. (That time, she gave laces a go with Hoka's taupe Bondi L sneakers, which also offered plenty of arch support.)

Four years ago, Stewart styled Alo Yoga for an IG-worthy photoshoot. (Image credit: @marthastewart48)

Given her longstanding support of the It-girl-beloved brand, you'd think Stewart would've stopped by an Alo gym of her choosing by now. Her closet is stocked with enough exercise options to keep up with its celebrity clientele, including Kaia Gerber, Kylie Jenner, and Tate McRae. Luckily for us, an invitation isn't required to channel Stewart's laid-back look.

Shop Sweatsuits and Sneakers Inspired by Martha Stewart

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