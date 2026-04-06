Martha Stewart Styles a Matching Alo Sweatsuit the Hailey Bieber Way—With $120 Sneakers
She better save her a reformer at the Alo gym.
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Don't be surprised if Martha Stewart is the next celebrity to break a sweat at Alo Yoga's invite-only Beverly Hills gym. On April 4, the lifestyle mogul did her best Hailey Bieber impression in a matching sweatsuit from the influencer-beloved brand. Could it be enough to secure a reformer at the exclusive Pilates studio?
Pre-Easter errands called for something comfy yet chic, and the creamy matching set from Alo fit the bill. Stewart chose a boxy rollneck classic crewneck with similarly oversized waffle-knit sweatpants in the same eggshell hue, which would've set her back $276.
Stewart's neutral color story continued in the footwear department. Like Bieber, she styled her sweatsuit with sneakers—except, instead of the Rhode founder's preferred New Balances or Filas, Stewart went with a slip-on pair from Merrell. The $120 trainers mirrored the general look of clogs (an emerging Spring 2026 shoe trend among A-listers), except with breathable mesh uppers, gridded rubber soles, and elasticized collars.Article continues below
Removable, extra-cushioned insoles gave Stewart more arch support than, say, the wooden clogs on Anne Hathaway's shoe rack. Plus, they'd fit in at the brand's famed gym, no questions asked.
Style muses of all ages and aesthetics have boarded the Alo bandwagon. Stewart's been on it since at least 2022: "Thank heavens for my beautiful Alo Yoga two piece tops and leggings," the author wrote on Instagram four years ago, filming cooking tutorials in an icy blue long-sleeve and the matching metallic leggings. (That time, she gave laces a go with Hoka's taupe Bondi L sneakers, which also offered plenty of arch support.)
Given her longstanding support of the It-girl-beloved brand, you'd think Stewart would've stopped by an Alo gym of her choosing by now. Her closet is stocked with enough exercise options to keep up with its celebrity clientele, including Kaia Gerber, Kylie Jenner, and Tate McRae. Luckily for us, an invitation isn't required to channel Stewart's laid-back look.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.