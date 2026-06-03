Magic happens when a fashion girl and a fashion guy start dating. Zendaya and Tom Holland, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, plus Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles all bring out the best looks in their partner. Sure, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's relationship is still a rumor. But on June 1, Elordi and Jenner soft-launched a pajama dressing trend revival like any couple with a synched-up closet would.

Weeks after their undercover beach vacation went viral, the seemingly happy couple booked another flight to Tokyo. Jenner and Elordi were equally unmissable in Hawaii and Japan, thanks to their effortlessly cool street style. They seemed to be warming up to a more public-facing partnership when both A-listers posed for a photo with a pizzeria owner, no paparazzi-blocking baseball caps in sight.

Jenner even widened her mostly black, "we're still a secret" color palette with an ivory matching set. Each easy-breezy separate gave off major pajama energy, especially her long-sleeve blouse and its silky sheen. Three cascading rows of relaxed bow ties held the airy button-down together. Leaving the first set undone created an accidental collar, which dressed up the classic sleepwear silhouette.

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi went low-key Instagram official in Tokyo. (Image credit: @seirinkan_official)

To finish, the supermodel tapped her favorite hack for spicing up minimalist neutrals: a colorful handbag. She initially tested it with a burgundy Chanel Maxi Flap and a tomato-red The Row Astra bag in L.A. This time, The Row's It girl-beloved Park Tote made the cut. All of her travel essentials fit into the olive green carry-all, a perk that might have influenced her to secure the north-south style in black, too.

Jenner accessorized her soft-launch look with a The Row bag. (Image credit: @seirinkan_official)

Elordi could've taken cues from his (rumored) girlfriend with an It bag of his own. He certainly has enough options to choose from, including a Chanel messenger, a Fendi Baguette, a Bottega Veneta Hop Tote, and two Louis Vuitton Speedy Bags. Instead, he let his jeans outfit speak for itself. Even without a bag, the influence she's already had on his personal style was undeniable.

The Wuthering Heights actor layered a pinstripe button-down over a white T-shirt and dark-wash jeans. Every element—from the Oxford down to the shade of his denim—felt like an intentional recreation of a flip-flops outfit Jenner wore in L.A. last June. Whether he also went with black leather thongs remains a mystery, though.

This time last year, Jenner wore an almost identical outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Talk about a stylish start to their alleged relationship. Earlier this week in Tokyo, Jenner and Elordi kept a lower profile in darker streetwear. Jenner accessorized her all-black ballet flats look with The Row's Terrasse Bag in the same leather shade. Meanwhile, Elordi styled lemon yellow Puma Speedcat sneakers as his pop of color.

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If Jenner's relationship is anything like her sister's, they'll be serving more couples' style inspiration courtside at an NBA game any day now.

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TOPICS Kendall Jenner