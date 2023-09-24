It’ll Be Usher—and Kim Kardashian?—Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show Next Year

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mark your calendars, friends—Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, to take place on February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
To break the news, Usher took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), to share a video where he gets an urgent call from none other than Kim Kardashian, who tells him about his upcoming headlining gig. (Usher and Kardashian’s history runs deep—he serenaded her earlier this year at one of his Vegas residency shows, and, not long after, had what appeared to be an animated conversation at the Met Gala with Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.) Does Kardashian’s (a little random) appearance in the announcement video indicate that there is more to come when February 11 rolls around? We shall see.
This marks Usher’s second Super Bowl appearance, People reports; he previously performed alongside the Black Eyed Peas when the group headlined the halftime show in 2011.
“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”
Jay-Z chimed in on the announcement—his Roc Nation company will produce the halftime show for the fifth year. “Usher is the ultimate artist and showman,” he said. “Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.” Jay-Z has collaborated with Usher on three songs: “Hot Tottie,” “Anything,” and “Best Thing.”
The bar is set high for next year’s show—this year’s performance was headlined by Rihanna, who revealed that she was pregnant with her second baby during her set.
