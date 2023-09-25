Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Hilariously Takes a Jab at Her Mom’s (Lack of) Cooking Skills: “Mummy, You Can’t Even Make Cereal”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Leave it to your kids to tell the (often brutally honest) truth: Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper called her mom out for her, um, lack of cooking skills in a video Beckham shared to her Instagram Story yesterday. Yes, she may be many things—a wife, a mom, a fashion and beauty entrepreneur, a Spice Girl—but, it appears, she is not a wizard in the kitchen.

Let’s set the scene: We see Beckham’s husband, David, as Beckham said “Okay, so he’s been in the garden collecting the apples and now he’s preparing the crumble. Making this for dinner—apple and cinnamon crumble.” (Yum, by the way.) Beckham added, gushing, “Such a good house husband!”

It was a very “intense” Sunday in the Beckham kitchen, she noted. “Okay, so the kitchen is super busy today,” she said. “Harper, what are you making? Chocolate chip cookies. Honestly, look at them both go!”

“After praising the father-daughter pair’s concentration on their recipes, Victoria marveled at Harper shaping her cookie dough into the brood’s initials,” Us Weekly reports.

“Harper, this is impressive,” Beckham continued. “[Did] you learn to cook from Daddy or Mummy?” The 12-year-old wasted no time in confirming it was Daddy, replying “Mummy, you can’t even make cereal,” she said, stifling laughter. “Well, you can make Chicken Kiev, but that comes from M&S [grocery store].”

Beckham owned it, captioning her footage of her only daughter “I get it, I can’t cook!!!”

David must have taught eldest son Brooklyn how to cook, too, as Brooklyn told Vogue in December 2021 that he and then-fiancée (and now wife) Nicola Peltz enjoyed the fruits of his labor during the pandemic: “I started cooking during quarantine,” he said. "I did it every day. Had a glass of wine [and] cooked for my fiancée. I was cooking every day, just having fun with it, [and] Nicola started videoing me, and I started posting it, and people started to really like it. And then I was like, you know what, I can actually make something out of this. I’ve never enjoyed doing something like this as much as I do.”

He added that he enjoys cooking for his friends, his now wife, and both of their families, including their respective parents and siblings: “I just enjoy making people happy, so it’s the second thing I can do in my life, apart from spending time with [Nicola], that just takes me out of the world,” Brooklyn told Vogue.