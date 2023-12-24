The Beckhams' Christmas Party Trick Is Too Relatable

Beckham Family Christmas
(Image credit: Victoria Beckham / Instagram )
Even the Beckhams have to get creative at Christmas.

The famous family (sans Romeo) had an early Christmas celebration in Miami on Saturday. Victoria Beckham shared a photo on Instagram of the entire crew in matching Santa hats, though they did not go so far as to match entirely.

She stood out (natch) in a patterned robe and matching pants look. Harper, David, Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola wore separate, matching pajama pants, and Cruz went totally rogue in an all-white look.

It's hard to get everyone in matching looks, especially in such a fashionable fam. But that's not even the most relatable moment from the party.

In an Instagram story, the makeup and fashion mogul posted a photo of a carafe of wine, sitting on ice.... inside a pot.

"Keeping it real with a saucepan as an ice bucket," she captioned the photo, alongside a crying laughing emoji and a shrugging David Beckham in the background.

David Beckham with a carafe of wine

(Image credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham )

And really, who hasn't been there? They get an A+ for resourcefulness.

Beckham has been posting plenty of fun photos and videos from the festivities on Instagram. A few days earlier, she shared a reel from their trip to the Bahamas, along with a clip where she is dancing on the beach with her daughter-in-law.

On Sunday, Christmas Eve, she shared a more formal photo of just the four kids: Harper, Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz. It appears to be from the October premiere of their Netflix docuseries.

If you need me, I'll be keeping my fingers crossed for an invite to next year's festivities.

