Victoria Beckham Says Husband David Would "File for Divorce" If He Knew This About Her

It seems that Victoria Beckham didn't share the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth in the Beckham documentary on Netflix earlier this year, as she has just spilled another truth bomb.

In an interview with Allure, the subject of looks and makeup came up, and Posh Spice revealed a little secret.

"My husband has never seen me without my eyebrows," she told the publication.

Given that Victoria and David Beckham have been married since 1999 and share four children, this definitely came as a surprise for me. How is this possible? Does she wake up early to run and fill in her eyebrows? Has she evolved past sweating as she jogs? I have so many questions!

When talking to makeup artist Lisa Eldridge in a YouTube video on December 7, Victoria took it a step further, "You know, David has never seen me without my brow," she said. "Honestly, he'd file for divorce, he would."

Victoria's candid response led to her explaining how an eyebrow pencil—more specifically her own brand Victoria Beckham Beauty's BabyBlade (subtle marketing)—would be her desert island product (or, said differently, if you were stranded on a desert island and could only pick one product—this would be it). I'm not sure I'd be rushing to bring makeup to a desert island, but, if so, I think I'd go for a moisturizing lip balm instead—but that's just me.

Something refreshing about Posh Spice is how candid she is about her physical appearance. She honestly discusses the intense workout routine—five days a week!—that gives her this stunning figure, rather than claiming it results from sitting around. She loves her beauty products (especially that eyebrow pencil) but says she has limits for cosmetic procedures.

Victoria addressed rumors that she had a nose job done, and denied these vehemently, "Never had a nose job, always had a nose like this," she said.

She has spoken honestly about regretting the decision to get breast implants, which she had removed in 2014.

Victoria also opened up about how she is trying to instill the right ideals in her daughter, Harper, who is already interested in makeup and beauty. (Not surprising, considering that her mother owns a beauty brand.) She is committed to helping Harper love her own uniqueness.

Well, if David is still looking for the perfect Christmas gift for his wife, we think we know exactly what she wants...

(Image credit: Getty Images)