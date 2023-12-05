David Beckham is Such a Proud Dad on Instagram

Aside from being a star football player and the topic of his own recent Netflix documentary, David Beckham is also a proud Instagram dad!

Yesterday, Beckham shared a photo of his son, Romeo, with his girlfriend, Mimi Moocher. The pair were all glammed up for the 2023 Fashion Awards, in matching black. Moocher had her hair slicked back, while Little Beckham was looking even more like a younger version of his father!

Beckham captioned the photo "Looking good", and his wife, Victoria Beckham, shared the post on her Instagram story.

Romeo is the second-oldest of Beckham's four kids, and a footballer just like his old man. His girlfriend, Moocher, is a model and digital creator. The young couple have been together since May 2019.

Let's hope for more glimpses of this adorable (and very stylish) family!