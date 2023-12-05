David Beckham is Such a Proud Dad on Instagram

The football star posted a photo of son, Romeo, and his girlfriend.

David Beckham Family
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

Aside from being a star football player and the topic of his own recent Netflix documentary, David Beckham is also a proud Instagram dad!

Yesterday, Beckham shared a photo of his son, Romeo, with his girlfriend, Mimi Moocher. The pair were all glammed up for the 2023 Fashion Awards, in matching black. Moocher had her hair slicked back, while Little Beckham was looking even more like a younger version of his father!

Beckham captioned the photo "Looking good", and his wife, Victoria Beckham, shared the post on her Instagram story.

Romeo is the second-oldest of Beckham's four kids, and a footballer just like his old man. His girlfriend, Moocher, is a model and digital creator. The young couple have been together since May 2019.

Let's hope for more glimpses of this adorable (and very stylish) family!

A post shared by David Beckham

A photo posted by davidbeckham on

Fleurine Tideman
Fleurine Tideman
Freelance Writer

Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸