Victoria and David Beckham Twinned in Matching Christmas PJs
Couple goals, TBH.
Victoria Beckham isn't too "posh" to participate in this family Christmas tradition.
The designer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet snap of her and her husband cuddling while wearing matching pajamas. In the caption of her laid-back selfie, Beckham said she hoped her fans had a "wonderful day."
In addition to the sweet PJ snap, Beckham shared a photo of the whole family dressed up in front of the Christmas tree. "Being together for the holidays makes me so happy xxxx I love you all so much," she wrote in her caption. The singer tagged her four children—Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper—as well as Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz. (Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, also joined the family for a cruise in Miami ahead of the holiday festivities.)
The Beckhams' Christmas in Miami also included David whipping up a batch of cocktails and Cruz rocking out on his guitar. The family relished the chance to kick back and soak in the sunshine—fitting for a Florida vacation.
Brooklyn and Nicola also took a page out of his parents' playbook, rocking matching plaid pajamas on Christmas morning. The couple added some cheeky accessories, too, sporting Santa hats that declared them both "naughty."
Between the laid-back pajamas and the yacht they vacationed on, the Beckhams were all smiles, and fans were thrilled to see them happy during the winter holiday.
