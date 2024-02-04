Victoria Monét and Daughter Hazel Nail Mommy-and-Me Red Carpet Dressing

Victoria Monét's first-ever Grammys as a solo artist is a family affair. The singer-songwriter arrived on red carpet at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena tonight alongside her boyfriend John Gaines and their two-year-old daughter, Hazel. For the occasion, the mother-daughter duo looked gorgeous in coordinating bronze satin dresses, custom made by Versace.

The "On My Mama" singer's gown featured a skintight strapless bodice with satin detailing over sheer panels at the torso, ruched detailing along the waist, and slinky column skirt with a long train. She paired the dress with a diamond wrap-around snake necklace, large diamond stud earrings, and stacked diamond bracelets and rings. Her metallic manicure completed the bronze theme, and her glowy makeup included rosy cheeks and nude glossy lips with brow liner. She also wore her hair in an elegant bun with strands of hair framing her face.

Victoria Monét poses solo ahead of the Grammys ceremony at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024. (Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Meanwhile, toddler Hazel wore a sweet sleeveles A-line dress from Versace, made of the same bronze satin fabric, and featuring a bow-tie detail at the back. She added bronze Mary Jane flats, and wore her hair slicked into two high pigtails tied with matching bronze bows.

Model and fitness trainer John Gaines coordinated with his partner and daughter in an earthy green suit, which featured a boxy jacket with off-center buttons and matching trousers. He completed the look with black Versace loafers and a silver pin on his blazer.

Monét, Gaines, and Hazel are a gorgeous family unit as they hit the carpet at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024. (Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

The "Coastin'" singer has already picked up two Grammys today, as her album Jaguar II already won Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. She received seven total nominations this year—the second most nominations of any artist behind SZA. Among her nods for tonight's ceremony are Best New Artist and Record of the Year for her song “On My Mama," as well as several more in the R&B categories.

Toddler Hazel is also apart of Grammy history tonight. She made history this year as the youngest ever person to be nominated for a Grammy, as the 2½-year-old is nominated alongside her mother for best traditional R&B performance for the track "Hollywood," which also features Earth, Wind & Fire. Though she looked adorable in her ensemble, Hazel appeared to not love the chaos of the red carpet in photos, as she stuck close to her parents as they held her during the photocall.

Hazel Monét is photographed in a candid moment ahead of the Grammys on February 4, 2024. (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ahead of the ceremony, Monét spoke with People about her two-year-old's record-breaking nomination. “She understands she's done something really cool, but I don't think she understands the magnitude,” the singer said of the toddler. “So as she gets older, I'll be excited to explain this to her and show her, hopefully, a Grammy with her name on it.”

She also told the outlet that since welcoming Hazel in February 2021, juggling her career and motherhood has been "the hardest thing to do."

"I feel like I'm in Cirque du Soleil. The best thing I can do for balance is really to bring her into my world. So, I love when she's at the shows," she said of the toddler. "I love when she's in the studio. I love when she's at the events because it feels like I've combined my worlds and I think that's the best... I'm not in two places at once."