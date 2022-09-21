Prince William and Princess Kate Won't Trust Harry and Meghan Until They "Acknowledge the Pain" Their Oprah Interview Caused, Source Says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The foursome formerly known as the "Fab Four" may have been physically reunited in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but that doesn't mean all is forgotten.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. to settle down in Southern California, their relationship with other royals—and especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton—has been frosty at best. Jarringly, the elder brother reportedly wouldn't even spend time alone with the younger during the Jubilee celebrations in June.

Things have come a long way since then, as the Waleses and the Sussexes were reunited in grief for the late Queen. The U.S.-based royals were invited to join William and Catherine on a walkabout in Windsor, then shared a private dinner with them. Prince Harry then played a key role in most of the funeral proceedings for the Queen, though he wasn't allowed to wear military uniform for the majority of it.

But for royal insiders, there's a reason that the distance between the couples is still clearly visible in the uncomfortable way they interact in public.

"[William and Catherine] feel that [the Oprah interview] crossed a line and that someone should acknowledge the motives behind it and the pain it caused," a source close to the Waleses told The Telegraph.

"They feel they’ve had to be steely to send a message that you cannot just say this hugely upsetting stuff without there being consequences."

Following the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, they have also released and announced a podcast, a memoir and a couple of Netflix documentaries (one has yet to be confirmed), not to mention Meghan has also given an internet-breaking interview in recent weeks.

For another inside source, the knowledge of the Sussexes' relationship with the media necessarily means treading with caution for the U.K.-based royals.

"It’s really hard to spend time with someone, or even to speak openly, when you know they’re writing a book about you and giving interviews," the source said. "The trust is gone right now."

Well, let's hope they can find it.