Prince William and Princess Kate Won't Trust Harry and Meghan Until They "Acknowledge the Pain" Their Oprah Interview Caused, Source Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The foursome formerly known as the "Fab Four" may have been physically reunited in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but that doesn't mean all is forgotten.
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. to settle down in Southern California, their relationship with other royals—and especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton—has been frosty at best. Jarringly, the elder brother reportedly wouldn't even spend time alone with the younger during the Jubilee celebrations in June.
Things have come a long way since then, as the Waleses and the Sussexes were reunited in grief for the late Queen. The U.S.-based royals were invited to join William and Catherine on a walkabout in Windsor, then shared a private dinner with them. Prince Harry then played a key role in most of the funeral proceedings for the Queen, though he wasn't allowed to wear military uniform for the majority of it.
But for royal insiders, there's a reason that the distance between the couples is still clearly visible in the uncomfortable way they interact in public.
"[William and Catherine] feel that [the Oprah interview] crossed a line and that someone should acknowledge the motives behind it and the pain it caused," a source close to the Waleses told The Telegraph.
"They feel they’ve had to be steely to send a message that you cannot just say this hugely upsetting stuff without there being consequences."
Following the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, they have also released and announced a podcast, a memoir and a couple of Netflix documentaries (one has yet to be confirmed), not to mention Meghan has also given an internet-breaking interview in recent weeks.
For another inside source, the knowledge of the Sussexes' relationship with the media necessarily means treading with caution for the U.K.-based royals.
"It’s really hard to spend time with someone, or even to speak openly, when you know they’re writing a book about you and giving interviews," the source said. "The trust is gone right now."
Well, let's hope they can find it.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Confronting Unequal Pay: A 10-Step Guide for Women—and Their Allies
Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is not a celebration. My hope is that if we all continue to ask for what we want, we chip away at that wage gap, one Black woman—and ally—at a time.
By Minda Harts
-
Kate Middleton Won't Join Roger Federer for Their Charity Event This Week as Mourning Period Continues
Royals officially mourn the Queen until Monday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Looked Filled With "Grief" and "Regret" as He Looked at Prince William During Queen's Funeral, Body Language Expert Suggests
:(
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Won't Join Roger Federer for Their Charity Event This Week as Mourning Period Continues
Royals officially mourn the Queen until Monday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Looked Filled With "Grief" and "Regret" as He Looked at Prince William During Queen's Funeral, Body Language Expert Suggests
:(
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Left the U.K. After They Missed Archie and Lilibet "Like Crazy"
Reunited and it feels so good!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Looked "Excluded" During Queen's Funeral, But Prince William Offered a Small Peacemaking Gesture
Let's hope they can become friends again.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral
A lip reader analyzes the fleeting moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Allegedly Requested a "One-to-One" Meeting With King Charles, Royal Expert Claims
Relations have been tense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royal Family Shared a Poignant Photo of Queen Elizabeth With Her Parents, Sister and Husband as She's Laid to Rest Alongside Them
Beautiful.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly "Furious" That Children Archie and Lilibet Won't Get HRH Status
With titles comes a greater level of royal security.
By Iris Goldsztajn