Zendaya Showed Off a Diamond Ring on Instagram, and People Are Losing Their Minds

Zendaya and Tom Holland love to keep the internet guessing. Whether they're sharing swoon-worthy birthday posts on Instagram or gushing about each other in interviews, we love to piece together clues about the status of their relationship.

But nothing compares to Zendaya's recent Instagram Story: a mirror selfie that shows off a whopping rock on her engagement ring finger. The post was accompanied with the caption, "It was time for a change," which probably refers to her new hair color—but the words paired with the ring were more than enough to send fans into a complete frenzy.

Here's the photo in question:

(Image credit: @Zendaya/Instagram)

Subsequent comments on Twitter looked something like this:

"zendaya? so what's up with that uh, ring??" (@dunkirkrrysmine)

"Am I the only person freaking out about that diamond ring on Zendaya's finger in her latest ig story?!" (@TheGloriaSophia)

"Y'all abt to be sick asf when y’all realize thats an engagement ring on Zendaya finger." (@duckedoffso)

"Zendaya was wearing an engagement ring. Is she and Tom Holland getting hitched?" (@boydr2)

Twitter user Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) also reposted a screenshot of Zendaya's story, with another person commenting, "IS THAT AN ENGAGEMENT RING?" Then in that same thread, some eagle-eyed users pointed out two facts: 1) It's a mirror selfie, so the ring is actually on Zendaya's right hand, and 2) The ring in question is a Bulgari piece that the actress has been wearing for the past year.

Here she is sporting it at a Spiderman: No Way Home photocall in London back on December 5:

(Image credit: Getty)

Further digging revealed that Zendaya actually talked about the ring in an interview with British Vogue earlier this year. When the interviewer spotted the yellow-diamond ring and commented on it, Zendaya said, "This is my splurge, my treat-myself...It feels like it’s gonna be an heirloom, like one day I can give it to my grandchildren."

According to a Bulgari press release, the ring includes an 8-carat cushion-cut canary yellow diamond, flanked by two smaller diamonds on either side, all within a platinum and 18 karat yellow gold setting. Fancy? Yes. Engagement ring? No.

Even though our dreams of a Zendaya-Tom wedding in the near future were crushed, we definitely won't stop speculating every time the couple...well, does pretty much anything.