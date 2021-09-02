Today's Top Stories
1
5 Women Journalists Reflect on Covering 9/11
2
Let's Celebrate Olivia Rodrigo's Asian Heritage
3
The Best Labor Day Sales to Start Shopping Now
4
Get Hooked on 'The Heart Principle'
5
What Maeve Reilly Wears to Work

Tom Holland Calls Zendaya "My MJ" in Swoon-Worthy Birthday Post

Does this mean what I think it means?

By Iris Goldsztajn
hollywood, california june 26 tom holland l and zendaya pose at the after party for the premiere of sony pictures spider man far from home on june 26, 2019 in hollywood, california photo by kevin wintergetty images
Kevin WinterGetty Images

It's been four very long years since we first started suspecting that Zendaya and Tom Holland were much more than just costars on the latest Spider-Man franchise, but these two sure haven't made the detective work easy.

Rumors ramped up considerably in July 2021 when the two were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles—and, like, sure, some people might make out with their good friend and colleague from time to time (?), but those photos definitely made denying dating allegations quite a bit trickier for the actors. They were also photographed hanging out with Zendaya's family around that time, so...

Later that month, Zendaya spoke about feeling "so close" to Holland and the rest of the Spider-Man cast, but of course this wasn't an acknowledgement of their rumored relationship by any measure.

Now, though, fans who have been waiting with bated breath have been offered as close to an official relationship announcement as we can expect with these two: a swoon-worthy birthday post from Holland dedicated to Zendaya—or should I say Michelle Jones? "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Holland wrote, using Z's character name. "Gimme a call when your up xxx"

Brits do use those little kisses liberally in a range of situations, but tacked to a sweet nickname, dating rumors and an adorable photo of the two of them, it's hard to see this as anything other than a "grid-official" confirmation of what we suspected all along: that the costars are in fact an item.

The photo in question is a mirror selfie of Holland in his Spider-Man costume, with Zendaya leaning her head on his shoulder while smiling blissfully. Commenting on the post, the birthday girl wrote, "Calling now" with a heart emoji. One particularly enthusiastic fan commented, "DID THEY JUST CONFIRM IT AHHH."

Heart eyes emoji.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Related Stories
Zendaya Paid Tribute to Beyoncé at the BET Awards
Zendaya Stuns in a Custom Valentino Dress

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Hailey & Justin Rock an Elevated Grunge Look
Hilary Duff Has Started Filming 'HIMYF'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate & Will Had a "Special Time" at Balmoral
Meghan and Harry Once Stalked Each Other on IG
Meghan Markle Bullying Claims Were "Rescinded"
Britney's Lawyer Says Her Dad Should Resign Now
Royals "Worried" About Making Up With The Sussexes
Adele & Rich Paul Stepped Out for a Romantic Date
Benji Madden Celebrated Cameron Diaz on Insta
Priyanka Is Nick Jonas' "Snack" in NSFW New Pic