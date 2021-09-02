Tom Holland Calls Zendaya "My MJ" in Swoon-Worthy Birthday Post

It's been four very long years since we first started suspecting that Zendaya and Tom Holland were much more than just costars on the latest Spider-Man franchise, but these two sure haven't made the detective work easy.

Rumors ramped up considerably in July 2021 when the two were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles—and, like, sure, some people might make out with their good friend and colleague from time to time (?), but those photos definitely made denying dating allegations quite a bit trickier for the actors. They were also photographed hanging out with Zendaya's family around that time, so...

Later that month, Zendaya spoke about feeling "so close" to Holland and the rest of the Spider-Man cast, but of course this wasn't an acknowledgement of their rumored relationship by any measure.

Now, though, fans who have been waiting with bated breath have been offered as close to an official relationship announcement as we can expect with these two: a swoon-worthy birthday post from Holland dedicated to Zendaya—or should I say Michelle Jones? "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Holland wrote, using Z's character name. "Gimme a call when your up xxx"



Brits do use those little kisses liberally in a range of situations, but tacked to a sweet nickname, dating rumors and an adorable photo of the two of them, it's hard to see this as anything other than a "grid-official" confirmation of what we suspected all along: that the costars are in fact an item.

The photo in question is a mirror selfie of Holland in his Spider-Man costume, with Zendaya leaning her head on his shoulder while smiling blissfully. Commenting on the post, the birthday girl wrote, "Calling now" with a heart emoji. One particularly enthusiastic fan commented, "DID THEY JUST CONFIRM IT AHHH."

Heart eyes emoji.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io