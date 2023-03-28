FAQs

Does Kate Spade do a student discount? Students at university or college can save 15% off on their Kate Spade online orders with a student discount. All you need to do is verify your student email address through UNiDAYS to access your unique promo code. Whether you’re shopping for a new bag or a cheerful planner, update your style for less with a student discount.

How can I get free shipping at Kate Spade? You can get free shipping on all orders over $8 at Kate Spade. With the prices of most of the products, this is essentially free shipping on most orders. Your order should be shipped within 5-7 business days to your address. It’s worth knowing that two-day shipping and express shipping are also available should you wish to have your order shipped more quickly.

Are there always sales at Kate Spade? You can usually find a discount on designer handbags, accessories, and clothing by shopping in the ‘Sale’ section of the Kate Spade website. This appears to be available throughout the year. However, it’s worth noting that there are stronger sales at different times of the year. These can include flash sales, Black Friday, and Surprise Sales.

Are there any 10% off discounts at Kate Spade? Yes, Kate Spade offers 10% off your first order as a welcome discount when you sign up for their newsletter. You’ll also get free shipping on your order too. To sign up, simply click on our relevant promo code and enter your email address.

Can I get a Kate Spade discount on bags? Make sure to check this page for the latest deals on Kate Spade designer handbags, tote bags, or purses. You can also use a sitewide coupon code such as 10% off when you sign up for the newsletter.

Hints and Tips

Get Free Shipping: Kate Spade makes it easy to shop for your favorite handbag styles without even going in-store. At Kate Spade, you can get free shipping on every order you make. Unlike other brands, you won’t be charged extra for any shipping costs. There’s no shipping code needed. However, you will need to meet a minimum order total of $8 to qualify. With almost all Kate Spade products costing over this, you’re most likely to get free shipping. Standard ground shipping orders are usually shipped within 5-7 working days. If you would like your order quicker, then two-day shipping is available for $20. You can also choose next-day shipping for $30.

Note the Kate Spade Surprise Sale: You might want to shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. This is a major event in any Kate Spade lover’s calendar. You’ll find bestselling designs restocked with updated styles and small adjustments. The best part is the sale is a chance to shop new deals at Kate Spade every day. We’ve seen previous discounts of up to 75% off. From tote bags to purses, you can shop designer styles at fantastic prices in this sale. Kate Spade Surprise Sales usually take place throughout the year. We’d recommend signing up for emails so you won’t miss a sale. Of course, you can also check this page for the latest promotions.

Join the Newsletter: Do you enjoy keeping updated on the latest Kate Spade news and styles? It could be worth signing up for the Kate Spade Surprise emails. You’ll get 10% off your first order when you sign up for this newsletter. Kate Spade will also send you information about their latest sales and newest handbags, with the occasional promo code too. You can always request to unsubscribe from emails at any time.

Shop the Clearance: Kate Spade is known as a bespoke designer label but that doesn’t mean you can’t save on your order. When you shop on their Clearance page, you can find top discounts on handbags, jewelry, shoes, and clothing. All you need to do is go to their ‘Clearance’ section from the menu bar. We’ve seen up to 50% off on this page before. We’d always recommend shopping the ‘Deals’ section too for the latest promotions and sale items.

Black Friday at Kate Spade: Shop unique feminine designs from Kate Spade at their best prices during the Black Friday Sales each year. Last November, we saw discounts of up to 30% off on designer handbags, clothing, and jewelry. Kate Spade has previously gifted free gifts with selected order amounts, such as a Kate Spade Umbrella with selected orders. With Kate Spade umbrellas costing $38-$48, this is a great free gift. We’d recommend checking our page during the Black Friday event for the latest sales and promotions. As always, make sure to plan a budget and decide which items you would like to purchase ahead of the sales.

How to Use Your Kate Spade Promo Code