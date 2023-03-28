FAQs

Does Kendra Scott offer free shipping? Kendra Scott only offers free shipping if your order totals more than $99. Anything under $100 will incur a shipping fee. You can also upgrade your shipping for expedited delivery for an additional fee.

Does Kendra Scott offer free returns? Yes—customers have the option of free return shipping for most items purchased on the Kendra Scott web store. Some items can’t be returned such as custom engraved jewelry. If your product is eligible for a return, you must submit the return request within 30 days of delivery. Make sure it’s still in the original packaging with the tags.

Does Kendra Scott do student discounts? As of writing, we were unable to find a student discount program for Kendra Scott. Although there is a student discount page on the website, there are no details confirming the program. If this changes in the future, we’ll be sure to update this page with more information so you can get all the details.

Does Kendra Scott have a newsletter? Kendra Scott has a newsletter that customers can sign up for. This is a free email-based newsletter that keeps customers informed of any upcoming sales, promos, and new products. Sometimes you’ll even receive exclusive offers. For example, the first time you sign up for the newsletter, you receive a coupon for 15% off of your next order.



How often does Kendra Scott have sales? There are sales at Kendra Scott hosted throughout the year, often around holidays. If you don’t have time to wait for a sale, we recommend checking out the sales page. This section of the website is dedicated to listing all of the products currently available at a discount. You can browse all of them at once or sort by department to find what you’re looking for faster.

Hints and tips

If you’re about to make a purchase at Kendra Scott, take a moment to review our tips and tricks. Fine jewelry can cost a pretty penny but there’s no need to spend more than you have to. If you want to save a little on your next order, these tips are guaranteed to help. We’ve got tips for one time shoppers and customers who shop at Kendra Scott on a more regular basis.

Wait for a sale: If you aren’t in a hurry to get your purchase, you can always wait for a sale to roll around. These pop up throughout the year, often around holidays. If you don’t have time to wait, you can also check out the sales section on the website. This page lists all of the products currently available on the website at a discount. You can browse everything that’s on sale or sort by department to help find what you’re looking for.

Sign up for the newsletter: Kendra Scott has a newsletter available that customers can subscribe to. This is an email-based newsletter that is free to sign up for. It keeps subscribers up to date on upcoming sales, promos, and new products. Signing up also nets you a 15% discount off your next order. To join the Kendra Scott newsletter, click “Sign up now” at the bottom of the Kendra Scott homepage.



Follow Kendra Scott on social media: Another way to keep up with Kendra Scott’s latest deals and promos is to follow them on social media. They have a few different profiles available on multiple social media platforms so you can choose whichever one is most convenient for you. To find their list of social media profiles, scroll to the bottom of the Kendra Scott homepage and look at the footer.

Get Your Birthday discount code: Kendra Scott offers a free discount code for anyone who submits their birthday. For the month of your birthday, you will receive a special promo code. Anyone can sign up for this perk.

How to use your Kendra Scott coupon code

Using promo codes at Kendra Scott is fairly straightforward and much like you’d experience at any other retailer. Promo codes usually have stipulations around what products they can be used with and a date range of validity. As long as the code you want to use is applicable to your purchase, it should work and take the price of your cart down.

Add the product or products you want to purchase to the cart, referred to as a bag at Kendra Scott. Open the cart, or back. Click “Checkout” at the bottom of the window. On the checkout page, look at the right-hand side for a section labeled “Coupon Code”. Enter the promo code into this field. Click “Apply”. If the code is valid, it will be applied to your purchase. Complete the checkout as normal.

What we recommend buying from Kendra Scott