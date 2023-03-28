FAQs

What subscription options are available? There are 2 subscription options available at Musely. Choose from an auto-refill subscription that provides a treatment that’s flexible and can be canceled at any time. It offers a discount of up to 30%. Or you can choose to opt for a one-time purchase of your choice.

How long does it take to receive my order? Shipments are generally every two months for auto refill subscriptions, there are some exceptions to this, we advise you to check the website for further details on those. You will receive an email 5 days before shipment so you know exactly when to expect your next delivery.

What do I do if I’m allergic to my prescription treatment? There are several side effects that are possible when using your treatment for the first time, those side effects are detailed on the website. However, should you have an adverse reaction to your treatment there is a section on the website for you to contact a dermatologist as soon as possible for further advice.

Can I get a student discount at Musely? It looks like Musely doesn’t offer a specific student discount at the moment. You can still make an awesome saving by adding one of our Marie Claire promo codes though. Take a look at the codes we have regularly, we update them all the time!

Can all ages use Musely? Musely is suitable for anyone who is 18 years or over. If you are younger than 18 you will need to ask a parent or guardian to go through the assessment with the dermatologist. No matter what gender or skin type you are you can benefit from the treatments that Musely provide.

Hints and tips

Sign up for emails

When you sign up for emails at Musely you get 10% off your first order. This exclusive offer to new customers makes prescription skincare even more affordable. If acne is an issue for you the spot cream or peel could be the answer. As well as the initial discount you will get information and skincare tips sent to your inbox regularly.

Connect via text

Cell phone users can save 10% when signing up for regular text alerts from Musely. In addition to this discount, you will get to know about all the latest promotions too. Regular Musley shoppers will love this service and the savings it provides.

Download the Musely app

If you would benefit from sourcing medical and prescription skincare via technology the app is the solution. You can download the Musely app from the Apple store and the Google Play store. It’s free and offers a whole host of information. You can order your products from the app in minutes.

Musely rewards

Earn 8% cashback with every refill order you make when you become a Musely rewards member. It’s the ideal way to save money on your skincare routine as well as cut back on packaging. Whether you are using dark spot treatments or spot peel, this service is available on all prescriptions.

Refer a friend

When you find skincare that really delivers you want to share that information. That’s why the refer-a-friend scheme is so rewarding. By referring a friend to Musley you will receive a $20 credit that you can spend on your usual product refills and more. There has never been a better reason for sharing the love! Don’t forget to share Marie Claire promo codes for even more great savings too.

How to use your Musely promo code