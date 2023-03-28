FAQs

How do I save on skincare at Paula’s Choice? You can save on your skincare products at Paula’s Choice by signing up for their newsletter. This should give you 15% off your first order at Paula’s Choice. Make sure to look out for promotions at Paula’s Choice too, such as 27% off Limited Edition skincare kits. You can shop using the latest promo codes on this page too.

Does Paula’s Choice have regular sales? Paula’s Choice does not have a sales page on its website. However, you can type ‘Sale’ into the search bar and you should be able to see the Sale category. It’s worth noting that sales at Paula’s Choice happen very occasionally so we’d recommend making the most of them. You can also shop for the latest Paula’s Choice sales on this page.

Does Paula’s Choice have any student discounts? Yes, Paula’s Choice does have student discounts. You will need to register online at Student Beans to confirm your student ID. You should then be able to use your 10% off discount at Paula’s Choice.

How do I get 20% off my order at Paula’s Choice? You might be able to get 20% off your order at Paula’s Choice. We’ve seen discounts of up to 20% off skincare kits by using one of our promo codes. Whilst 20% off is a great discount, it’s usual to find 10-15% off promo codes at Paula’s Choice.

What is the returns policy at Paula’s Choice? Paula’s Choice gives customers 180 days to return their items from the date of purchase. However, a full refund might only be given if you make a return within 60 days. Refunds after this time will be made as Paula’s Choice credit. You can return a used product but empty ones are not accepted.

Hints and tips

Skincare Sales - Paula’s Choice products are known for how effective they are, which means their prices reflect this. Visit the Sale category first and you can save on your new skincare routine. Each product is the same high-quality ingredients you can expect from Paula’s Choice only discounted.

Some of the bestselling and highly reviewed products we’ve seen in the sale before have included:

Enriched Calming Toner

Daily Pore-Refining Treatment 2% BHA

Acne Body Spray

Free Shipping - When you order from Paula’s Choice, you don’t have to worry about extra delivery costs. You can normally use one of our free shipping coupon codes to get free shipping on your order.

If you cannot find a free shipping code, then standard US shipping should cost $5.55. Standard US shipping should arrive within 3-5 working days after shipping. You might also be able to shop for free shipping promotions on the Paula’s Choice homepage.

Join the Paula’s Choice Newsletter - Are you shopping for the latest discounts on skincare saviors? Make sure you’ve signed up for the Paula’s Choice mailing list. You should be sent 15% off your first order simply for joining.

To join the newsletter, visit the Paula’s Choice homepage and scroll down to the footer of the website. There should be a sign-up box where you can type in your email address.

Enjoy Free Gifts - At times, you might be able to get a free gift with an order at Paula’s Choice. If the brand does have any promotions, you’ll usually be able to find them on the homepage or top bar.

We’ve previously seen a Free Full-Sized Moisturizer with orders over $49 and a specific promo code. Make sure to check our Paula’s Choice promo codes for any free gift promotions before you purchase your order.

Sign up for Paula’s Choice Perks - If you shop at Paula’s Choice frequently, then it might be a good idea to join the Paula’s Choice loyalty program. Paula’s Choice Perks gives you 15% off your first order when you join. You’ll also be able to save up points on your purchases, with each $1 spent equalling 1 point.

There are three levels to the loyalty program: Choice, Preferred, and VIP. At the first level, you will get 15% off your first order and a birthday gift. You can then get free shipping and gifts with your orders on both Preferred and VIP levels.

Student Discount - Students can save on their skincare at Paula’s Choice with a student discount. You can get 10% off your orders with a valid Student Beans account. Simply go to the ‘Student Discount’ page on the Paula’s Choice website to access this discount. You can always use the relevant promo code on this page instead.

How to use your Paula’s Choice promo code