FAQs

Does Billie offer free shipping? Billie has free shipping for any orders over $15. If you have a razor or Wonder Wipes subscription, you can also get free shipping. Standard shipping for all other orders normally costs $4. You can always search Marie Claire too for any free shipping codes on lower-cost orders.

How long does delivery take from Billie? Your order should be delivered within 4-7 working days from Billie. Standard delivery at Billie is available to all 50 US states too. If you’ve placed a refill blade order, these can take 7-14 business days from the date they ship. However, there may be delays in deliveries at the moment. You can always track your order with your confirmation email or account.

How much does the Billie Razor cost each month? You can now order your Billie razor blades on a regular basis, with subscription plans on a monthly basis. You can also choose to have two or three-month deliveries instead. Billie Shaving Kits usually start from $10 per month, with a cost for the initial Starter Kit too. Any subscription orders also get free shipping.

What is Billie’s Pink Tax Rebate program? Billie has started a Pink Tax Rebate program to raise awareness about Pink Tax with female hygiene and bodycare products. Simply sign up with your email address and refer your friends to earn $5-$20 in Billie credit. You can use these on future orders at Billie.

Are there any Billie Instagram promo codes? You might be able to find the odd promo code on Instagram for Billie razors. It’s always a good idea to follow Billie on social media to keep up with their latest promotions and sales too. When looking for a promo code, always check this page first for the best promo codes.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Promotions: Do you love Billie products and what they stand for? Sign up for their newsletter today and you can save on your next bodycare order. Billie will send you the latest promotions, sales notifications, and the occasional discount straight to your email address. By signing up, you’ll be the first to know about sales so you save on your order. You might also learn about women’s bodycare news and discussions too. Of course, you can also follow them on social media to join the conversation.

Sales at Billie: Billie’s product lines include innovative and carefully chosen products to help you feel your best. With such a focus on quality, you might find it difficult to find Billie’s sales. However, there are occasional sales to help treat their loyal customers to bodycare for less. When sales start at Billie, you can find them at Marie Claire. It’s always a good idea to check the seasonal sales too. Last year, Billie had 20% off in their Black Friday Sale. Sales at Billie are a sought-after event but you can still make a saving without one. Billie will usually have promotions with specific savings on products. We’ve seen discounts such as 10% off the Iconic Trio Shave Kit before.

Refer Your Besties: Share the love for Billie with your besties and you can get a discount on your next order. Your friend will only be able to use your referral code if they are ordering the Razor Starter Kit, which starts from $10. With a Razor Starter Kit, your friend can choose to have future orders each month. Once your bestie has placed their order, you will receive a $5 promo code sent to your email. You can then use this on your next Billie order to save on your bodycare essentials.

The Pink Tax Rebate: Billie was established when the co-founders realized women were paying more for bodycare products including pink razors. Billie was established to keep women’s razors affordable - even the pink ones! Billie also started a Pink Tax Rebate referral program. You can sign up with your email to the Pink Tax Rebate and earn dollars for referrals. When you’ve signed up, you should get $5 of Billie credit. You can then earn an additional $5-$20 of Billie coupons by referring your friends. Make sure to read the full terms and conditions on the Billie website to find out how this program works.

Affordable Kits: Are you looking to stock up on your hair and bodycare routine? You could save more by shopping for the already-made bundles at Billie. These kits include trios of some of the most popular products such as the Body Buffer. Most of the kits are designed with specific skin results in mind. For example, you can shop their Hydration Re-Set Kit or Smooth Kit. For standard shaving, the Iconic Trio Shave Kit is a must-have. It’s great to know that you can save up to 10% off selected bundles by purchasing them together instead of ordering your products separately.

