FAQs

Can I use SkinCeuticals gift cards online? SkinCeuticals have e-cards that can be used to purchase your favorite products online, so you can shop at any time. E-cards are also the perfect gift for anyone who is difficult to shop for, they can choose their own products that suit their individual skincare needs.

Can I get my favorite SkinCeuticals products shipped to me regularly? SkinCeuticals know that once you have established the ideal skincare routine you don’t want that disrupted. That’s why they offer the auto-replenishment program. Simply select the auto-replenishment option at checkout and have your products delivered as regularly as you require. This great service also provides free ground shipping and a 5% discount!

Am I able to track my order from SkinCeuticals? Absolutely, once you have placed an order online you will receive a confirmation email, and within the email will be a tracking number. Simply head to the website, enter your tracking number and you can check the status of your order at any time.

How can I know what skincare routine is right for me, and what products to include? It can be challenging to know where to begin when considering new products or a routine. SkinCeuticals provide a regime quiz - simply answer a few questions and SkinCeuticals will provide recommendations and a routine to suit your needs. This is exclusive to the SkinCeuticals website. Once you have a list of suggested products. Why not check out our promo codes and save some money on your next purchase?

How long do I have to return a product to SkinCeuticals? The returns policy at SkinCeuticals states that a 30-day returns policy is in place. So, if for any reason, you need to return a product that’s 30 days from the date of purchase. In order to arrange a delivery head to the SkinCeuticals website and a complimentary pre-paid label will be supplied.

Hints and tips

Shop bundles and gift sets: Check out the bundles and gift sets available at SkinCeuticals. These great packages take all the guesswork out of choosing products to meet your skincare needs because they are carefully curated for you. But you get to save money too, giftsets and bundles can save at least $50 - well worth exploring!

Become a Skinsider: Why not join the Skinsider program and become a SkinCeuticals VIP? Be the first to know about new products, and gain access to members-only offers. You will also get treated to some free gifts throughout the year! Register on the SkinCeuticals website and make 3 purchases within a year to become eligible.

Enjoy free shipping: Free shipping is available on all your favorite SkinCeuticals products when your order exceeds $100. Why not shop your new routine, knowing that there will no other cost to consider? However, if you have taken the opportunity to become a Skinsider you can enjoy complimentary shipping on every order. Be sure to check out our promo codes too…there may be the perfect shipping discount waiting for you.

Refer a friend: How do two free deluxe samples sound? When you tell a friend about SkinCeauticles both yourself and a friend will receive these goodies. And you can refer more than one friend, and receive a unique referral link that you can share with friends and family via email, Facebook, or WhatsApp.

Sign up for the newsletter: If you want to be the first to know about forthcoming events and promotions signing up for the newsletter is a great option. SkinCeuticals will keep you in the loop and let you know about free shipping deals and promo codes. You can also check out promo codes regularly for super offers too.

How to use your SkinCeuticals promo code