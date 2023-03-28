FAQs

Does Supergoop have free shipping on each order? Supergoop does have free ground shipping although this is only valid for orders of $65 or more. When you reach the higher tiers of their rewards program, you can also qualify for free shipping on your orders. Occasionally, we might have a free shipping promo code on this page too.

Can I get free samples at Supergoop? Yes, you can add two free samples with each order at Supergoop. Once you add your items to your bag, you should see a pop-up side menu. From here, you can add your two samples before continuing to the checkout. Previous free samples have included Glowscreen SPF 40, Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost Oil SPF 40, and Daily Dose Birotetinol.

Does Supergoop ever have any sales? Yes. One of the best times to shop for Supergoop sunscreen is during their seasonal sales, such as Black Friday. Last year, there were discounts of up to 20% off selected skincare favorites. Whilst this is a smaller discount up to other brands, it’s still one of the best times to save at Supergoop.

Can I get a student discount at Supergoop? Sadly, Supergoop does not offer any student discounts at this moment. However, you can still save on your sunscreen and skincare orders as a student with a promo code from our page. Signing up for the rewards program is also a great way to get regular promotions and coupons.

Can I use an influencer code at Supergoop? Yes. Supergoop usually has influencer promo codes that you can use on your order. You can normally find these on their social media pages or by searching #supergroop on Instagram. However, it is much easier to use one of our promo codes as you don’t need to search for the codes.

Hints and tips

Email Promotions

If you’re about to upgrade your sunscreen routine, then signing up for the Supergoop newsletter can help you save on your order. You’ll be sent a fantastic 10% off your order as a welcome discount simply for joining. Supergoop will also send you the latest brand news and new products. As well as this, you’ll be sent exclusive promotions and offers to your email. Previous promotions have included offers on glow stick sunscreens and vitamin C serum to name a few. If you’d like to sign up, visit the Supergoop website and scroll down to the ‘Make Your Days Brighter’ heading. You can enter your preferred email address here to sign up. For the latest promotions, you can always check right here at Marie Claire too.

Join the SPF Squad

Do you want to get the most out of your sunscreen orders? For cruelty-free sunscreen which helps both your skin and your savings, join the Supergoop rewards program. This is a loyalty program with 4 levels: SPF newbie, SPF enthusiast, SPF devotee, and SPF obsessed. You can earn 1 point for every $1 spent at Supergoop. When you earn 150 points, you can access a $15 reward coupon.

At the first level, you’ll get 10% off your first order and surprise offers. Higher tiers will give you extra rewards such as free standard shipping, birthday gifts, and early sale access. To earn more points, you can follow Supergoop on social media, leave a review, or take their product finder quiz. Simply visit the ‘Rewards’ page on their website to sign up for free with your email address.

Share the News

Are you already signed up for the Supergoop rewards program? If you love the innovative sunscreen and skincare products from Supergoop, it makes sense to share the news with your friends. When you refer your friends, you’ll both get $10 savings too. Your friend will get $10 off once they place their first order of $65 or more using your referral link. You’ll also be sent 100 Supergoop points which equals $10 in Supergoop credit. For more information, visit the rewards page at Supergoop and scroll down to ‘Give $10, Get $10’. You can also browse our relevant Supergoop coupon codes and check the terms and conditions.

Sunscreen Subscriptions

If you use your sunscreen daily, you might need to restock every few months. With Supergoop’s subscription option, you can get your sunscreen order shipped every 1, 2, or 3 months. You’ll be able to get your sunscreen ordered conveniently to your door, without having to remember to repurchase them. You’ll also get free shipping with each subscription order too. Standard ground shipping usually costs $5 for each order so you can save a lot with subscriptions.

Social Points

Make sure to follow Supergoop on social media for extra reward program points. You can follow them on Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and TikTok and get 5 points for each follow. It’s one of the simplest ways to earn more points at Supergoop without purchasing a product. You’ll also be kept updated on the latest sales and new products at Supergoop. Of course, you can always unfollow them at any time.

How to Use Your Supergoop Coupon Code