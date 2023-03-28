FAQs

Can I get a student discount at L’Occitane? L’Occitane doesn’t offer students a discount right now. That doesn’t mean savings can’t be made. Be sure to explore the offers section on the website for great deals. All orders get 3 free samples, and you can add one of our Maire Claire promo codes for additional savings. Our team of experts sources new promo codes regularly - we search so you don’t have to!

Can I recycle my packaging at L’Occitane? L’Occitane is committed to the environment as it’s at the heart of everything they do. In order to reduce the amount of beauty and skincare packaging that ends up in landfills each year, L’Occitane has partnered with TerraCycle. Simply take your packaging to a L’Occitane boutique and your packaging will be recycled for you. Take a look at the website for more information.

Can I get gift cards at L’Occitane? Absolutely, L’Occitane has two gift card options available. Boutique gift cards are physical gift cards that are available in L’Occitane boutiques - they can be used online and in-store. Or you could opt for an E-gift card, which can be purchased online and sent directly to the recipient's email address. They are ideal when you want to send a little treat, let someone you love indulge in best-selling skincare or signature fragrance!

Am I able to pay with Klarna at L’Occitane? Yes, L’Occitane accepts Klarna. Simply select the Klarna option when making a payment and get the benefit of affordable installments. You will need to apply for Klarna and get accepted or log in to your existing account for more information.

How long do I have to return a product to L’Occitane? If you aren’t satisfied with a product from L’Occitane you have 30 days from the date of purchase to make a return. You can create a return via the L’Occitane website and a shipping fee of $4.95 will be deducted from your refund.

Hints and tips

Sign up for the newsletter - If you would like to save money straight away, why not subscribe to the newsletter? You will get $20 off your first purchase along with a birthday gift and a heads-up on product launches and promotions. It takes a little time to sign up for big rewards in return. Shop all your favorite L’Occitane hand creams, balms, and moisturizer knowing you can enjoy a discount.

Explore the offers - If you, like us, love a bargain the L’Occitane offers section is the place for you. Discover free gifts with purchase, mix-and-match offers, and free shipping deals. Offers change regularly so be sure to check often. And don’t miss out if you spot an awesome deal, they don’t last forever! You may be able to add one of our Marie Claire promo codes for additional savings too.

Auto-replenishment - Once you discover a fragrance, body oil, or serum you adore, you won’t want to be without it. Don’t worry, the auto-replenishment service at L’Occitane has you covered. If you select this option at checkout L’Occitane will send out your product before you run out. In addition to this, you can enjoy 10% off your auto-replenishment products, free shipping, and free samples.

Free shipping option - When you spend $10 or more at L’Occitane you can enjoy free standard shipping within the US. Standard shipping takes between 3 to days. Want your order sooner? Express shipping options are available for a small charge, head to the website to find out more.

Order online, pick- up instore - If you love the convenience of shopping online but want your items on the same day, why not consider in-store pickup? As long as you place your order by 3 pm you should be able to pop along to your nearest store and collect your order. Within hours you could be pampering and bathing luxury! You can still add one of our Maire Claire promo codes and get a discount on these gorgeous products.

How to use your L'Occitane coupons