FAQs

Does Tatcha offer coupon codes? Tatcha does occasionally have coupon codes available on their website. You can also always find a Tatcha promo code here to help you save on products from moisturisers to cleansers. Simply check this page regularly for a Tatcha promo code. You’ll be able to enter when you get to your shopping bag, before the check out.

How can I get free shipping at Tatcha? It’s good to know you won’t have to worry about shipping costs with Tatcha. Tatcha has free standard USA shipping and your order will be shipped within 5-7 working days. You might occasionally get free 2-day Express shipping promotions too at different times in the year. If you use a promo code too, you’ll be saving yourself a fair amount on wished-for products like Tatcha Rice Wash.

Can I have auto-delivery on my Tatcha products? You can click auto-delivery for any product at Tatcha. You’ll get a 10% off discount on each auto-delivery order instead of when you buy them seperately.

What is the return policy at Tatcha? Tatcha has a 90 day returns policy with conditions. Your order should be directly from the Tatcha website. You also cannot receive a refund on any gift wrapping or shipping costs. If your item is nearly empty or has been opened, you cannot get a refund. Any gift sets should have all the items included for a return.

Are Tatcha products cruelty-free? Yes. Tatcha states that it is completely cruelty-free. They do not test on animals or ask third parties to do so on their behalf. Unlike some beauty brands, they do not sell their skincare products in any countries which requires animal testing by law. Tatcha also has a category on non-comedogenic products, which means these products will not clog your pores.

Hints and tips

Sign up for the Newsletter: If you sign up for the newsletter, you can get the best Tatcha deals sent to your email address. You can sign up by going to the Tatcha website and a pop-up sign up message should appear. You can also scroll down to the newsletter sing-up box in the footer of the website. Tatcha offers 15% off your first order when you sign up for the newsletter. You’ll also be kept updated on the latest promotions, sales, and brand news. It’s a great way to save on your first order, whether you choose a Tatcha Dewy skin cream or Rice Wash.

Save with the Sales: We all love the knowledge we’ve found a product for less than its original price. It’s worth checking the Tatcha website for sales on their ‘Shop’ homepage, especially during seasonal times. If you’re looking for a new Water Cream or Silk Sunscreen, you might be able to find them for less by waiting for these occasional sales.

If there is no current sale or promotion, you can always check Marie Claire for the best Tatcha promo codes to save on your skincare. Whilst there might not be as big discount as the sale, your product will still cost you less than before.

Refer Your Friends: Do you have any friends looking to improve their skincare routine? You can recommend Tatcha to them and get money off your next order. You will need a Tatcha account to be able to refer your friend. Simply scroll down to the ‘Enjoy $20 off’ at the bottom of the website. You can enter your email address or refer your friend by social media. Your friend will get $20 off their first order when they spend $100 or more. Once they place their order, you’ll be sent $20 off your next purchase as well.

If you’ve used Tatcha skincare before, you can still get a coupon and save on your skincare must-haves.

Free Gifts: Tatcha will occasionally offer free gifts with selected orders. These special promotions have included a free organic cotton travel bag for your skincare essentials. We’d recommend checking the terms and conditions before purchasing. We’ll also post the latest Tatcha promotions and discounts on this page, so make sure to check here too.

Value 5-Step Skincare Packs: Whilst you can buy products separately, it might save you money to buy one of the Tatcha bundles. You’ll find 5 step skincare routines with The Starter Ritual kit, available with different skin types. The typical order value can be $92, whilst it only costs $74. You might occasionally be able to use a Tatcha promo code with these Starter Ritual Kits, and save even more money on nurturing your skin.

