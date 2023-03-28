FAQs

Can students get a discount at Murad? Absolutely! Students can enjoy a generous 20% off at Murad. To access your discount you will need to go to the Murad website and validate your academic status with a suitable ID. Once verified you can start shopping with your discount applied.

Does Murad charge for shipping? Murad offers free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more. If your total order is less than the threshold, take a look at our Marie Claire promo codes. We often have codes offering free shipping and more.

Can I use multiple promo codes at Murad? Unfortunately, only one promo code is permitted per order at Murad. Browse our Marie Claire promo codes and select the one that provides the best savings. Our team of experts sources the best discounts and offers regularly. We are confident you can make some great savings today.

Are Murad products cruelty-free? Yes, we are pleased to confirm that Murad products are cruelty-free. Murad has been awarded the PETA Approved label. This confirms that no animal testing happened during the formulation process of products and their ingredients.

How can I know what skin type I am? If you’re unsure what skin type you are or what Murad products will meet your needs, you can take the skincare quiz. It’s a simple way to get a personalized regime within minutes. The quiz is free and it’s available on the Murad website. Once you know what products to purchase, add a Marie Claire promo code for extra savings.

Hints and tips

Sign up via email: How does 20% off sound? When you sign up with your email address at Murad you will receive 20% off your first order. In addition to this, you will be the first to know about special offers and new products. Why not take this opportunity to rejuvenate your skincare regime?

Tell your friends about Murad: Once you find skincare that delivers great results you will want others to know all about it! Refer a friend at Murad and you can both receive a $15 discount. You can refer as many friends as you like too, so the savings really build up. Simply head to the website, enter your address and your friends and Murad will do the rest.

Get rewarded: It’s free and easy to join the rewards scheme at Murad. Every purchase puts points into your Murad bank. You can choose trial-size products or full-size products with the points that you earn. Murad skincare fans won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to bag some free products.

Pick up value sizes: When you find a product you can’t be without, you don’t want your daily routine to go without it. These super sizes of your most loved products will keep you going longer and work out at incredible value. Shop from Essential C Cleanser, AHA/BHA Exfoliating cleanser, and Pure Skin Supplements to name a few.

Special Offers: We know that most people who love skincare also love a bargain. That’s why we suggest heading to the special offers section on the Murad website. Here you will find carefully curated deals to suit all skin types at excellent prices. We spotted free shipping deals and 25% off selected products. Explore the offers section and check out the latest deals, they change regularly, so if you see something you like - act fast!

How to use your Murad promo code